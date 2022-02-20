How to use Clash Royale Deck Checker?

Clash Royale is a multiplayer real-time offensive strategy game in which players build eight-card decks with cards ranging from Common to Champion. Players can construct any eight-card combination and use it as a deck, but how will they know if the deck they've created is capable of winning multiplayer and clan war battles?

This is where the Clash Royale Deck Checker comes in; it's a deck-checking program that helps one understand their deck's strengths and weaknesses so that they can make the required changes.

Deck Checker evaluates a deck based on a variety of criteria and suggests ways to improve it. In this article, we'll talk about Deck Checker and how to utilize it.

How to use the Clash Royale Deck Checker?

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale deckshop.pro/check/deck?dec… Time for a deck check! Find out how to improve your deck with @deckshoppro Time for a deck check! Find out how to improve your deck with @deckshoppro 💪 deckshop.pro/check/deck?dec…

Players can check the ratings of their decks by going to the official website of DeckShop, which offers this service for free. Once players visit the official site, they land on the Deck Checker webpage, where there are several options to choose from.

The Deck Checker (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players can paste the Clash Royale player tag to load all the decks of a particular player. To find the player tag, follow these steps:

Go to the in-game profile section. You will find a unique alpha-numeric number starting with the # sign. Tap the number to copy it, and paste the same on the website to load all decks.

Another way to check deck ratings is by selecting from the given card list, which contains cards of all rarity, ranging from Common to Champions. Players can create the eight-card deck by clicking on the cards and then clicking on the "check rating" option.

Clash Royale Checker statistics

Players can get the following statistics from the Deck Checker:

Average Elixir cost and an option to directly copy the deck to one's in-game decks.

It assigns a score to the deck based on its striking power, defending abilities, synergy, and versatility. The rating ranges from awful to godly, with godly being the closest thing to perfection.

The Deck Checker also gives warnings related to the deck, which are actually the weaknesses of the deck; players can use the same to modify the deck.

There is an Advanced Stuff option that segregates the deck on the basis of air and ground troops, anti-air troops, high investment troops, and defensive buildings.

Finally, players can use the Deck Checker to improve their 1v1 and 2v2 battle-winning chances and to know their battle deck ratings.

