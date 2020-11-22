How to unlock a nuclear bomb in COD Mobile: Step-by-step guide for beginners

COD Mobile has many features inspired by the Call of Duty video game franchise, making it one of the most exciting games on smartphones. It has both the multiplayer and battle royale modes, and players can choose either.

One of the features inspired by the video game franchise to have been incorporated in COD Mobile is dropping nuclear bombs or nukes. A nuclear bomb, also known as a tactical nuke, is a kill streak reward in COD Mobile. With a nuke, players can wipe out opponents within seconds.

Nukes in COD Mobile multiplayer maps are tough to acquire, but once a player gets hold of one, he/she can rampage all over the map, exploiting enemies.

Though the concept of using nukes is pretty clear to most players, some find it difficult to get hold of nukes early in the game. This article is a guide for beginners to unlock a nuclear bomb in COD Mobile.

Detailed guide to unlock a nuke in COD Mobile

There are two prerequisites to acquire a nuclear bomb in a game. First off, the player needs to have an XP level of 20 or above in COD Mobile, which is not hard. Second, the player must have a 20-kill streak to use the option of the nukes in a multiplayer map.

Here are some steps to follow to get hold of nukes very easily on a multiplayer map in COD Mobile:

Users have to run COD Mobile on their devices.

They can go to the multiplayer mode and select any of the random core maps available.

They can then head to the loadout section and opt for the most lethal and viable weapon in the armory.

The PDW-57

It is recommended that users opt for an SMG (PDW-57) or high-tier guns.

They can attach suitable equipment and optics in the loadout and equip perks like Agile, Vulture, and Hardline.

Players can then tap on the start option and begin the game.

After the player accomplishes the 20-kill streak in the game, an option will pop up in the middle of the screen: Use Nuclear Bomb.

They can tap on it to use the nuke bombs and destroy opponents.

It is very grueling and strenuous to get hold of the nuke feature in COD Mobile. Hence, players should stay low-key and acquire a safe gameplay strategy to obtain 20 consecutive kills without dying.

While getting nukes is quite a tough job, hopefully, players, especially beginners, will now have a better idea of getting hold of them in-game.