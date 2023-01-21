How to unlock all outfits and Amiibo costumes in Fire Emblem Engage

Fire Emblem Engage is finally out on Nintendo Switch, bringing a whole new universe of challenging tactical gameplay and new allies. In addition to a variety of activities, players can also dress up the protagonist in a variety of outfits in this title.

These cosmetics won't affect the gameplay, as they are only meant to spice up the appearance of your character when walking you're around the hub world of Somniel. Outfits in this title range from somewhat out-of-place sportswear to items inspired by the game's Emblem heroes.

Here are all the outfits available in Fire Emblem Engage, including Amiibo unlocks

There are three main ways to get outfits in Fire Emblem Engage: The Boutique, Amiibos, and downloadable content. The first of the three is a shop where players can buy costumes in exchange for Gold. This store can be identified by a red t-shirt icon on the map. It is located in the Plaza, surrounded by other shops, and is run by an NPC called Pinet.

You can exchange resources and Gold here to buy new accessories and clothing. The currency can be earned by engaging in activities or through combat. In the latter, it's a reward for winning battles and skirmishes. Newly purchased or redeemed outfits for the avatar can also be changed here.

On the other hand, DLC attire can be obtained through the Expansion Pass, which is available separately from the base game. It includes the following:

Rare Set (for both male and female units)

Frilled Band (accessory)

Round Specs (accessory)

Big Ribbon (accessory)

Single Earring (accessory)

As is the norm with many other Nintendo games, you can use Amiibos of Fire Emblem characters to get more outfits in this title, which includes the following:

Byleth Style Outfit

Celica Style Outfit

Corrin Style Outfit

Ike Style Outfit

Leif Style Outfit

Lucina Style Outfit

Lyn Style Outfit

Marth Style Outfit

Micaiah Style Outfit

Roy Style Outfit

Sigurd Style Outfit

You can only use Amiibos at the Gazebo. This is a feature unlocked after Chapter 5. Subsequently, visit the Gazebo in the Orchard area to use Amiibos on your Nintendo Switch's NFC reader to unlock in-game content. It is as simple as placing the bottom of an Amiibo figurine on the NFC reader, after which the item will be recognized.

Do note that you will need special tickets to unlock the aforementioned Amiibo outfits, which using the figurines will grant you. Up to five Amiibos can be scanned per day, after which you must wait before you can continue the process.

Moreover, using these figurines unlocks music themes unique to each hero. You will require tickets to listen to them, and you can visit your private quarters in Somniel to do so. Just pick the Reminisce option and select the track you want to listen to.

Fire Emblem Engage sees the Divine Dragon recruit brave and loyal warriors from different kingdoms to aid their endeavor of thwarting the revival of the Fell Dragon. The gameplay is turn-based and sees players pit their units against opponents in a tactical, weapon-triangle-based combat. The game is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

