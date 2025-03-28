How to unlock Phantom Abilities in The First Berserker Khazan

Phantom Abilities in The First Berserker Khazan are special combat bonuses that offer passive and active bonuses, usch as instilling a sense of excitement into battles. You cannot access these skills at the beginning, but you will get the chance to do so fairly early in the game if you defeat a certain boss.

Here's everything to know about how to access these skills in The First Berserker Khazan.

Unlocking Phantom Abilities in The First Berserker Khazan

Keshta the Unyielding (Image via Nexon)

Defeating Keshta the Unyielding

To start unlocking Phantom Abilities, you must go through the initial segments of Khazan until you arrive at The Crevice - the game’s main base of operations. When you’re here, you need the Blade Phantom, who will give you an associated quest called Stormpass’ Phantom of Combat. In this quest, you will need to battle and ultimately defeat a monstrous enemy - Keshta the Unyielding.

Once you take on the quest, you will be teleported to the new boss arena. As soon as you step onto the platform barrier, the boss fight against Keshta will begin. Though this quest may be somewhat foreboding, this boss is not especially difficult. Keshta is limited to slow, easy-to-predict attacks, which makes time to dodge and start your counter.

You can defeat this boss with whatever combat style you like, and once you defeat the enemy, you will get a message showing you just unlocked new abilities.

Activating Phantom abilities at the Blade Nexus

Gears in The First Berserker Khazan (Image via Nexon)

After defeating Keshta, return to The Crevice and speak with the Blade Phantom again to complete the quest. This unlocks the Blade Nexus, where you can officially activate the abilities. Interacting with the Blade Nexus brings up the Abilities menu, where you’ll find Keshta the Unyielding as your first available phantom.

Initially, you’ll only gain passive bonuses from equipping Keshta’s abilities. The first ability grants a small stamina recovery buff, which can be useful in longer battles. More abilities can be unlocked later, each offering different enhancements.

And that’s how you unlock Phantom Abilities in The First Berserker Khazan. This mechanic becomes more valuable as you progress, with different phantoms offering unique boosts. Keep an eye out for more phantoms as you progress through the game, as each one will provide new ways to refine your combat strategy.

