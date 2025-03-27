The First Berserker Khazan release date patch notes: Balancing changes, boss nerfs, and more

NEXON has announced a set of changes for the release of The First Berserker Khazan across all platforms. This includes a set of bug fixes and balancing changes aimed at making the experience smoother for players. While there are a few other issues that plague the game, NEXON has yet to provide fixes for them, and it is expected that they will be patched in the future.
This article will go over the official patch notes for the release of The First Berserker Khazan.
The First Berserker Khazan patch notes
Here is a set of balancing changes and bug fixes according to the official patch notes:
Error fixes
Crash fixes
- Fixed a crash issue that occurs when retrying against Viper in Embars.
- Fixed a crash issue that intermittently occurs when checking item tooltips.
- Fixed a crash issue that intermittently occurs when destroyable objects are spawned or destroyed.
Bug fixes
- Fixed an issue where overall stats decrease when using the Primeval Regression Orb with the Hero’s Weapon and Armor set equipped.
Gameplay adjustments
1) (Easy difficulty) Buff enhancements
- The buff effect applied to Khazan has been enhanced.
- Lowering the game difficulty will now provide an easier gameplay experience.
2) (Easy and normal difficulty) Boss monster balance adjustments
The balance of the following boss monsters has been slightly adjusted:
Boss monsters with lowered difficulty (nerf):
- Viper: Phase 1 and 2
- Maluca
Boss monsters with increased difficulty (buff):
- Boss of Skoffa Cave
- Boss of Linon Mine
- Boss of Rephalan
- Boss of Rovelion
- Boss of Vitalon
- Boss of the Great Temple: Phase 1 and 2
3) Skill Balance Adjustments
- Greatsword – Brutal Attack skill deals increased damage to enemies.
- Spear – Phantom: Heatwave skill consumes more Spirit and Guard Stamina.
The developers revealed that they are currently working on the issue where crashes are occurring due to the Graphics Driver update conflicting with DirectX 12. Till the fix comes out, the developers recommend using the DirectX 11 API.
