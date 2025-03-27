The First Berserker Khazan: How to unlock the Blacksmith

In The First Berserker Khazan, the Blacksmith, Qazumaka, is key to unlocking the game’s best gear. Without him, you are stuck relying on random loot drops from enemies, which can be frustratingly slow. Qazumaka doesn’t just craft weapons – he’s the only way to get Boss Armor Sets, making him an essential NPC for build optimization. However, this character isn’t available from the start, and unlocking his services requires progressing through the main story.

Ad

For those eager to forge powerful weapons and armor in The First Berserker Khazan, we explain how to unlock the Blacksmith and enable crafting.

Locating the Blacksmith in The First Berserker Khazan

Facing Aratra in The First Berserker Khazan (Image via Nexon)

To unlock Qazumaka, you must complete the fifth main story mission in Skoffa Cave. This mission will be available after you defeat Volbino in Phraugh Village. After completing the questline in Skoffa Cave, you will battle Aratra, a boss who is not too difficult to fight, provided you come prepared.

Ad

Trending

How to defeat Aratra

Aratra's attacks are mostly based on poison and toxin damage, so it is highly advised to carry resistance consumables. Using a spear is one of the simplest methods when fighting Aratra since its reach permits players to remain at a distance while whittling down its health. Upon defeating the boss, the quest will be completed, and Qazumaka will open in the crevice.

Even though Qazumaka is accessible, you still won't be able to craft weapons and armor yet. To do so, you must complete one more step.

Ad

Read also: How to respec in The First Berserker Khazan

Unlocking weapon and armor crafting

You need to complete Blacksmith’s Heirloom from Spider tomb to enable crafting (Image via Nexon)

After finding Qazumaka in the Crevice, you must complete the Blacksmith’s Heirloom side quest, which takes place in Spider’s Tomb. Here, you must retrieve Qazumaka’s Hammer, a key item that allows him to begin crafting.

Ad

Defeating Bearius in Spider’s tomb

The final test of this side mission is Bearius, a bigger and more resilient version of the common bear enemies. Although not a proper boss, it can prove challenging if you don't implement the right tactics. Dual wielding and spears are the best weapons to use against it, as they have rapid strikes along with dodges.

If you're having a tough time fighting, consider spending money on the Reflection skill, as it can stagger Bearius, stopping it from attacking as much. After killing it, you get the Blacksmith's Hammer. Return it to Qazumaka to officially unlock weapon and armor crafting.

Check out: How long does it take to beat The First Berserker: Khazan?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.