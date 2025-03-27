The First Berserker Khazan: How to defeat Volbaino

Volbaino is a brutal early-game boss in The First Berserker Khazan, appearing as the final challenge in Mission 4. While not as unpredictable as Blade Phantom, its devastating fire-based attacks and relentless combos make it a serious roadblock. Once its health dips below 10%, it ignites its chisel, making every hit even deadlier.

Ad

Here’s the best way to take down the early-game boss without too much trouble in The First Berserker Khazan.

Best gear recommendation to defeat Volbaino in The First Berserker Khazan

Facing Volbaino in a dual - The First Berserker Khazan (Image via Nexon)

Facing Volbaino demands a weapon able to stagger him before he devastates you. Dual wielding or the Greatsword are top choices, as both have high staggering potential and attack power. Using the spear in this battle would not be productive due to the range, which should be avoided.

Ad

Trending

Prior to going in, make sure you have a minimum of four Spirit Charges. These can be farmed in the Training Arena or from killing surrounding mobs. While Fire Resistance potions can be useful, they are not necessary — a few rolls will cure the Burning status.

Read also: Best Beginner tips and tricks in The First Berserker: Khazan

Tips and tricks to beat Volbaino in The First Berserker Khazan

Volbaino is highly aggressive, but its attacks are predictable and parry-friendly. Mastering parries and knowing when to reposition is key.

Ad

Here’s how to kill Volbaino in The First Berserker Khazan:

Parry, then punish : The boss has slow wind-ups for most of its attacks, making parries easier than dodging. Wait for its burst attack's white outline, then parry for maximum stagger damage.

: The boss has slow wind-ups for most of its attacks, making parries easier than dodging. Wait for its burst attack's white outline, then parry for maximum stagger damage. Break its Fortitude gauge : Staggering the boss is surprisingly easy. Parry its attacks, then unleash Spirit Attacks whenever it pauses to quickly drain its Fortitude.

: Staggering the boss is surprisingly easy. Parry its attacks, then unleash Spirit Attacks whenever it pauses to quickly drain its Fortitude. Use the platforms wisely : When the boss smashes its chisel into the ground, it floods the floor with fire. Unlock the camera and run to the upper platform to avoid damage. If it does the same move up top, immediately switch back to the lower level.

: When the boss smashes its chisel into the ground, it floods the floor with fire. Unlock the camera and run to the upper platform to avoid damage. If it does the same move up top, immediately switch back to the lower level. Manage stamina and stay aggressive: Idle play gives Volbaino time to recover. Use Vitality Spheres if needed, and don’t hesitate when an opening presents itself.

Ad

Once you master parries and platforming, the early-game boss becomes much easier to deal with. Stay on the offensive, and it won’t last long.

Check out: The First Berserker Khazan: How to unlock the Blacksmith

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.