The First Berserker Khazan: How to defeat The Blade Phantom

The Blade Phantom is easily one of the most challenging early bosses in the First Berserker Khazan. As a final battle of Mission 2, this boss tests for perfect parries, precise dodges, and constant aggression. And if this wasn't challenging enough, the Blade Phantom constantly teleports, recovers from stamina, and casts crushing AoE attacks.

Here's what you should do to defeat the boss of First Berserker Khazan effectively.

Best gear recommendation to defeat the Blade Phantom in The First Berserker Khazan

Facing the Blade Phantom (Image via Nexon)

Taking down the Blade Phantom in The First Berserker Khazan is no simple task, especially with its unrelenting teleporting and high-damage combos. To condense this fight into something manageable, the weapon you will want is the Imperial Soldier’s Spear. It has quick thrusts and can break stamina, making it effective at dealing with the boss's constant movement.

For skills, the Moonlight combo is the key to making this fight a lot easier. The best loadout is as follows:

Weapon

Imperial Soldier’s Spear (can be farmed from enemy drops or acquired from the Trial reward)

Skills

Breakdown

Chaser

Endurance (Level 3)

Moonlight

Moonlight Stance (Level 3)

This setup lets you consistently pressure the Blade Phantom, breaking its stance before it can recover.

Tips and tricks to defeat the boss

Imperial Soldier’s Spear in The First Berserker Khazan (Image via Nexon)

Phantom's initial phase is fairly linear, with telegraphed three-hit combos and teleportation habits. The key is to remain close and apply pressure, keeping it into stance breaks again and again.

Here's how to manage the fight:

Constantly push pressure: The boss's stamina regenerates fast, so idle gameplay just makes the fight more difficult. Remain aggressive so it can't reset.

The boss's stamina regenerates fast, so idle gameplay just makes the fight more difficult. Remain aggressive so it can't reset. Use the Moonlight combo: The Moonlight + Moonlight Stance skills deals double stance damage, which makes stagger a lot simpler.

The Moonlight + Moonlight Stance skills deals double stance damage, which makes stagger a lot simpler. Parry sparingly: While parrying the three-hit combo is good, dodging and then counterattacking with Moonlight slashes is just as effective.

While parrying the three-hit combo is good, dodging and then counterattacking with Moonlight slashes is just as effective. Don't pursue teleports: Rather than wasting stamina running after the boss, wait for it to come back and counterattack.

Rather than wasting stamina running after the boss, wait for it to come back and counterattack. Use a Vitality Sphere at an early stage: Increases stamina regeneration, enabling more attacks without exhausting stamina.

In the second phase, this boss adds claw swipes and stronger AoE attacks. You can either parry the claw swipes for additional stance damage or dodge and counter with a Spear thrust into a Moonlight slash. Repeating this strategy will stagger the boss several times; thus, the second phase is much easier to manage concluding the fight.

