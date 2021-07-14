How to unlock Pharo Cut Wave in COD Mobile

COD Mobile received a small update today that brought new content to the game. Players can grind for two new seasonal events and receive free cosmetics as rewards.

The Cut Wave camo is one of the best free camos in the game this season. Players can also unlock the FR 556 Cut Wave camo by completing a few challenges that were released earlier.

The new update has also brought the Pharo Cut Wave camo to the game. Gamers need to complete a series of challenges to unlock this weapon. Considering the SMG buffs they have seen recently, the Pharo might be a viable weapon of choice for multiplayer regulars.

Challenges to unlock Pharo Cut Wave in COD Mobile

The Pharo Cut Wave is a four-round burst SMG with better recoil control. With the right build, players can slay enemies easily in close to mid-range quarters.

The Fennec and MSMC edged out the Pharo before because of their high fire rate and damage output. However, those who intend to be creative might still be on the lookout for the Pharo.

Pharo Cut Wave's base stats (Image via COD Mobile)

Seasonal challenges are the best way to farm skins for free-to-play gamers. Those who purchase the Battle Pass can unlock a ton of BP XP by just completing these challenges.

Users can unlock the Pharo Cut Wave camo by completing the Board of Honor challenge under seasonal events. All the different quests that they have to complete to unlock this camo are listed below:

Play three BR ranked matches

Kill 15 enemies in BR ranked matches

Kill 15 enemies with any SMGs in BR ranked matches

Earn the Damage Dealer Medal twice in BR ranked matches

Earn a place in the top three in BR ranked matches twice

Kill three enemies with headshots in BR ranked matches

Win one BR ranked match

Completing all these missions will unlock the Pharo Cut Wave and 5000 Battle Pass XP. COD Mobile players can also unlock other rewards allocated with every quest they complete.

