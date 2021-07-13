PUBG Mobile's ban gave COD Mobile the recognition that was needed, but the boost wasn't enough: Armaan "Moonscope" Dharni

Armaan "Moonscope" Dharni is one of the most talented COD Mobile professionals from India, currently playing for Team Vitality.

Team Vitality recently secured the top spot in the COD Mobile World Championship South Asia and Middle East Stage 2. They have won all 30 matches to make India proud on an international stage and are now looking forward to making it to the COD Mobile World Championship 2021.

Team Vitality will face some of the top teams in South-East Asia in the coming days to secure a spot in the COD Mobile World Championship 2021.

However, in a conversation with Rishab Chakladar of Sportskeeda Esports, Moonscope of Team Vitality discussed the team's preparation and his views on the new COD Mobile updates.

1) Can you tell our readers a bit about yourself and your journey? How was the experience from Synerge to Team Vitality?

Moonscope: While the majority of the COD Mobile community knows me as Moonscope, I go by the name Armaan Dharni at home. I am from the bustling city of Chandigarh. My journey started when I was introduced to games like Bullet Force and Critical OPS. Initially I would play for fun and relaxation, but over time I lost interest in them.

As soon as COD Mobile launched in 2019, I switched to it immediately. I learned about clans and then slowly got into the competitive space by playing amateur tournaments. The experience from Synerge to S8UL to Vitality is something that cannot be expressed via words. Synerge and S8UL are among the best indian organizations, and I had a wonderful time with them. When I joined Team Vitality last March, I fulfilled my dream to be a part of an international organization.

2) What role do you play in the Team Vitality COD Mobile line-up? Can you tell us a bit about the team synergy and communication that sets you apart from the rest of the rosters?

Moonscope: I am the Primary Sniper of the Team and I also anchor during respawn modes. The team is relatively very new compared to other teams. We started from a clean slate and jotted down our strengths and weaknesses as time passed by.

The way we're performing right now, I don't think any team has ever progressed at this pace till now. In just three months we cleared our basics, polished our gameplay and callouts, and are now preparing for the World Championship Qualifiers.

3) What is your favorite Load-out combination going into a game?

Moonscope: I prefer using the DL Q33. It's coupled with the Renetti. The grenade and trophy system are my go-to throwables. Lightweight, Toughness and Dead Silence are the perks that I equip most often.

4) Recently Team Vitality secured the number one spot in the COD Mobile World Championship South Asia and Middle East Stage 2. How does it feel after securing the top spot?

Moonscope: It feels amazing to grab the top spot. But to be very frank, that's just the second out of the five stages to reach the COD Mobile World Championship 2021.

Massive respect to the top 6 COD Mobile teams in India as we mutually discussed and agreed on certain time slots to avoid unnecessary clashes. By doing this, we've certainly given other teams the opportunity to complete their matches slowly without fearing the domination by professional teams.

5) You guys will be facing some of the top teams in South-East Asia to make it into the COD Mobile World Championship 2021. How confident are you guys as a team to face other top teams of South Asia?

Moonscope: We are confident enough to go up against any team. At the same time, there's always room for improvement. As I mentioned earlier, we're just three months old. All of us on this team, including our coach and manager, are working round the clock to improve the team's performance.

6) Almost all the tournaments of COD Mobile are played in Multiplayer mode. Do you think Activision should conduct a few COD Mobile tournaments in the Battle Royale mode as well?

Moonscope: The COD Franchise has always been a multiplayer game. On mobile, Activision does have a Battle Royale mode and they do launch skins and new items every now and then. However, I feel that it's not completely optimized. Activision's Call of Duty: Warzone is a fan favorite, and we're waiting for its mobile launch, which may be early or mid-next year.

7) Activision always does a great job keeping the game fresh and entertaining for players. Recently, they introduced new maps, game modes, and in-game events with COD Mobile Season 5: In Deep Water. What is your view on these new changes in the game?

Moonscope: The new season is fantastic. The balance update on guns that happened recently has been beneficial to the competitive side too. I think I'd be speaking on behalf of the community here when I say that Activision should listen to the audience more often when it comes to changes.

8) There are some leaks that suggest a new upcoming multiplayer mode, Ground Wars, is coming to COD Mobile. Previously, this mode was featured in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. What do you think about this upcoming game mode and what is your view about the developers’ effort to give its players the taste of the old legendary PC game?

Moonscope: I think Ground Wars is completely nuts. The devs are doing everything to incorporate old modes, maps, guns, and operators skills to make it more exciting and competitive. I'm waiting to see how the community will react to it.

9) Battlegrounds Mobile India has been launched after 9 months of the ban of PUBG Mobile. What are your views on BGMI’s return and do you think it will give a boost to mobile esports again in India?

Moonscope: PUBG Mobile boosted the mobile esports community of India and made it get accustomed to the idea of Battle Royale. After the ban, the only two stable games available to play were Free Fire and COD Mobile.

While the ban did give us the needed recognition, the boost wasn't enough. Activision did try boosting COD Mobile via content creators like Naman "Mortal" Mathur and Ujjwal "Techno Gamerz" Chaurasia, but it didn't work as well as they had planned to.

With the launch of BGMI, everyone's watching has gone back to normal. However, the idea of exploring game modes other than battle royale is still not done properly. Once that happens, we'll be able to see a surge in the number of professional players and raw talent in all mobile games that are esports-ready.

10) There are lots of young players who are currently dreaming of entering the competitive scenario. What will be your words of wisdom for those aspiring players?

Moonscope: Just remember the three H's -

The first is hard work. Work on yourself and your gameplay, watch others that are better than you, learn from it, and improvise.

Second is humility. Winning and losing is a part of the game. What happens inside a game should be left there itself. If you lose, don't be toxic and start complaining. Instead, just accept it. Watch where you went wrong and next time, be better.

Finally- health. Stress comes in the form of criticism, rumors, accusations and what not. In those times, you have to be very calm and not worry about it. If you feel that playing 12 hours a day or 10 scrims a day continuously will make you a better player, then you're wrong. Be more efficient and do things one at a time. Exercise regularly and maintain a good diet, since it does affect your mood which will eventually affect your gameplay.

