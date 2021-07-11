Team Insidious crowned Call of Duty Mobile Aces Champions 

The Snapdragon Call of Duty Mobile Aces Grand Finals has come to a conclusion with Insidious Esports (Team IND) emerging as winners. Despite going into the finals from the lower bracket, they defeated Team Vitality with a 4-3 scoreline.

The Grand Finals played between 9th to 11th of July featured top eight teams from around India, competing in a double-elimination format.

Call of Duty Mobile Aces Format

Upper Bracket Results of the Call of Duty Mobile Aces Finals:-

Round 1:-

Godlike Esports vs Lazy Gen:- 3-0

vs Lazy Gen:- 3-0 True Rippers vs Force1Esports:- 3-1

vs Force1Esports:- 3-1 Team IND vs Icarus:- 3-0

vs Icarus:- 3-0 Team Vitality vs 7 SEA Esports:- 3-0

Round 2:-

Godlike Esports vs True Rippers:- 3-1

vs True Rippers:- 3-1 Team IND vs Team Vitality: 2-3

Call of Duty Mobile Aces Grand Finals Bracket

On the final day, the first match was played in the lower bracket for fourth place. Team IND competed against underdogs True Rippers. Team IND defeated them with a scoreline of 3-0, winning all three, i.e Hardpoint, Search and Destroy and Domination mode played on Standoff, Raid, and Hackney Yard respectively.

The second match was played between Godlike Esports and Team Vitality in the upper bracket for the grand finals berth. Godlike Esports won the first round in Hardpoint mode with a 150:140 scoreline. However, Team Vitality made a comeback, winning the next three rounds and qualifying for the grand finals.

In the third match, the winner of the lower bracket round, i.e. Team IND competed against the loser of the upper bracket match, i.e. Godlike Esports, for the second spot in the finals.

Godlike won the first Hardpoint match with a score of 150:133. Team IND showed their experience by winning the next three matches and qualifying for the grand finals.

Call of Duty Mobile Grand Finals

As Team Vitality qualified directly from the upper bracket, they had a one-point lead going into the Grand Finals. The grand finale results are as follows:

Mode Map Winner Score

HardPoint Standoff Team IND 150:135 Search and Destroy Raid Team IND 6:1 Domination Hackney Yard Team IND 150:149 Search and Destroy Firing Range Team Vitality 6:4 Hardpoint Summit Team Vitality 150:109 Domination Standoff Team IND 150:144

Team Vitality

Call of Duty Mobile Aces Grand Finals: Prize pool distribution

The Grand Finals featured a massive prize pool of 15,00,000 INR.

1st place - Winners - Team IND - ₹6,50,000

2nd place - 1st runner-up - Team Vitality - ₹4,25,000

3rd place - 2nd runner-up - Godlike Esports - ₹2,75,000

4th place - True Rippers Esports - ₹1,50,000

Edited by Ashish Yadav