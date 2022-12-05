How to unlock Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (2019) in Need for Speed Unbound

Porche is one of the most well-represented brands in the latest Need for Speed Unbound. Among all the Porche models, the Porche 911 Turbo S Exclusive series (2019) is definitely one to watch out for.

In the previous installment, NFS Heat, the Porsche 911 Turbo S had a total HP of 1000 and was known for its quick acceleration and dependable control, making it an OP car.

Need for Speed @NeedforSpeed



A$AP Rocky Outfit by

A$AP Rocky Shoes by You ready to do this? Need for Speed Unbound. Make a name for yourself by proving you have what it takes to win The Grand - Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing crown. Launching Dec. 2, 2022. #needforspeed A$AP Rocky Outfit by @marineserre_off A$AP Rocky Shoes by @Vans You ready to do this? Need for Speed Unbound. Make a name for yourself by proving you have what it takes to win The Grand - Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing crown. Launching Dec. 2, 2022. #needforspeedA$AP Rocky Outfit by @marineserre_off A$AP Rocky Shoes by @Vans https://t.co/0rxGCMhvG2

Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 special edition Porsche 911 Turbo S featured in Need for Speed Unbound.

A look at Porche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (2019) in Need for Speed Unbound

The Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is one of the most exquisite Porche models to ever come out of the production line. The production of this special edition model is limited to only 500 units at the moment.

The 2019 Porsche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series is one of the most visually appealing Porsche models in the game, with a gleaming exterior paint job done in an exclusive golden yellow metallic paint.

In Need for Speed Unbound, the Porche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (2019) offers superb acceleration at 2.9 seconds and can notch up to a top speed of 204 mph.

How to get the Porche 911 Turbo S Exclusive Series (2019)?

This eye-catching 2019 edition of Porche 911 Turbo S belongs to the S Tier class of cars in NFS Unbound. Grab this exquisite Porche 911 edition by spending $192,000 in-game cash.

Before checking out, make sure to fulfill the following requirements:

Make enough progression in the story mode to unlock the S-tier cars.

In online mode, finish 20 Tier A+ playlists in a Porsche to unlock the whip.

What’s new in Need for Speed Unbound?

Unbound is the 25th mainline entry in the popular Need for Speed racing franchise, and it was released globally on December 2, 2022. The Need for Speed Unbound is set in a colorful open world with an all-new colorful art style, aside from a new storyline centered on robbery.

What’s more? NFS Unbound has come up with the largest catalog of cars (over 140) in the franchise’s history. The rooster may not be as huge as Forza Horizon 5, but it’s a huge list nonetheless.

NFS Unbound is currently available on PlayStation and Xbox Series, as well as on PC via Steam, EA, and Epic Games Store.

Poll : 0 votes