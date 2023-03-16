How to unlock Rob Van Dam in WWE 2K23?

Rob Van Dam is certainly going to be one of the most popular names in WWE 2K23 once the game is fully released. The iconic wrestler is one of the hundreds of authentic superstars who will be available once the game goes live. Those who enjoy early access can already plan how to unlock him and add him to their roster of available wrestlers.

This year’s Showcase mode is all about John Cena and goes on a journey of the superstar’s rise to the game. There are sixteen battles featuring some of the iconic clashes he has had in the past. One of them features the ECW One Night Stand battle that took place in 2006.

However, things get quite interesting as players will be in control of Rob Van Dam. But this isn’t the only place where you can take charge of the superstar, as completing the given set of objectives will unlock him and some more unlockables.

Take a look at what kind of tasks you will need to complete in WWE 2K23 in order to get the superstar on your roster.

Rob Van Dam is first in the long list of superstars you can unlock from WWE 2K23’s Showdown mode

To unlock Rob Van Dam in WWE 2K23, you will have to complete the One of a Kind objective. There are 14 sub-objectives, and you’ll have to do exactly that according to the given set of conditions. Anything else will lead to failure in completing the objective and getting the rewards.

To complete it, deal enough damage to fill up the meter. This can be done with any type of attack, so the exact process could differ based on your choice.

· Grab John Cena, and keep the grab button pressed while keeping the analog stick towards the ropes.

· Perform any two of Rob Van Dam’s heavy combo moves in WWE 2K23.

· Get back into the ring and grab John Cena. Point the left analog stick once again towards the ropes.

· Knock down Cena outside the ring, and then climb on a nearby rope, and press the X/A button.

· There will be a barrier adjacent to the bottom of the ring. Grab Cena and throw him onto it using a light Irish Whip. Press the Circle/B button to perform a Cockscrew Leg Drop.

· The next step is to perform Rob Van Dam’s signature move. Fill up the signature move meter and then knock John Cena down. Press the R2+Suqare/RT+X buttons.

· Once again, grab Cena in the ring and press the X/A button.

· Knock down Cena in the ring and get on top of a turn buckle. Then, press Square or X/X or A to perform a dive in WWE 2K23.

· Grab Cena and keep the grab button pressed, and turn the left analog stick towards the ropes.

· Perform any light combo of Rob Van Dam in WWE 2K23.

· Go outside the ring and grab table from under the apron. Get back inside the ring and pick the table up. Once it’s set up, walk towards any of the four corners.

· In the ring, press X/A after grabbing Cena.

This should complete all fourteen objectives that are part of the first Showdown task. This will unlock Rob Van Dam in WWE 2K23, and you will be able to use him across different game modes.

Poll : 0 votes