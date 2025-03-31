How to unlock Shrine of Prayer Dux Lighthouse in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

The Shrine of Prayer Dux Lighthouse in Atelier Yumia is one of the many Shrines of Prayer you can unlock for a reward to upgrade your kit. Throughout the ruins of the Aldessian Empire, you will come across several contraptions you can activate that will benefit you. The Shrines of Prayer are some of these mechanics to obtain Energy Prisms.

This article will go over how you can unlock the Shrine of Prayer Dux Lighthouse in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

You will get a Energy Prism (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || KOEI TECMO)

This Shrine of Prayer will most likely be the first one that many of you will come across, as you can encounter it while traveling to the Dux Lighthouse early on in the story. Solving the mechanism will require you to activate two relay points that you can find nearby.

Once you have activated the Dux Lighthouse Shrine of Prayer, you can see a trail that will lead you to the two relay points, both coming with small puzzles that you can solve to unlock them.

Also Read: How to heal in Atelier Yumia

Relay Point 1

The first relay point for the Shrine of Prayer Dux Lighthouse in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land is fairly easy. You will need to solve a small puzzle of arranging the blocks to connect the two endpoints, and it will be activated.

This is the closest relay point from the Shrine of Prayer, so activate it first before heading on to the second one.

Relay Point 2

The second relay point for the Shrine of Prayer Dux Lighthouse in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land is located a bit far away, and you will need to be a bit more creative to activate it. Unlike the first one, you cannot solve a small puzzle and will instead have to find a button you need to activate.

Once you are in the relay point's location, you will be able to spot a button on the wall behind it that you can shoot. Doing so will activate the button, and you can go back to the Shrine of Prayer.

Go to the Shrine of Prayer and interact with it to activate it. Doing so will give you Energy Prisms which you can use to enhance your Energy Actions.

