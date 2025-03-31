How to unlock Shrine of Prayer Oblie Plateau - North in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land

The Shrine of Prayer Oblie Plateau - North in Atelier Yumia is one of the most straightforward mechanisms that can be unlocked. Unlike most other Shrines of Prayer, you don't need to travel far to unlock the relays, as they are right beside the mechanism. The Shrine of Prayer grants you an Energy Prism that you can use to upgrade your Energy Actions.

This article explains how to unlock the Shrine of Prayer Oblie Plateau - North in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

You will likely come across this Shrine of Prayer while exploring the northern Arbor Botanical Garden part of the map. This particular mechanism is the easiest Shrine of Prayer you will interact with yet, albeit activating the relay points can be a little confusing.

Let's look at how to activate the Shrine of Prayer Oblie Plateau - North in Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories and the Envisioned Land.

Interact with the Shrine of Prayer, and you will find two pathways for the relay points. First, you must go to the second one to your right.

Relay Point 2

Relay Point 2 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KOEI TECMO)

The second relay point for this Shrine of Prayer is relatively easy to find. Go to your right to find the mechanism behind a small ruined structure. Interact with it and solve a puzzle – you must create a pathway connecting both points. Doing so will activate the relay point.

Now, go left toward the other relay point mechanism on the other side of the Shrine of Prayer.

Relay Point 1

Relay Point 1 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KOEI TECMO)

You will find the first relay point inside a tall structure with no apparent way to go in. However, there is a hidden tunnel you can crouch through on the wall, as showcased in the picture above. Another way to get in is by using the wall to jump – perform a triple jump here.

Once inside, you will spot a button that you can shoot using your staff/ rifle. Doing so activates the relay. Head back to the Shrine of Prayer Oblie Plateau - North in Atelier Yumia and interact with it to activate it. Like other mechanisms, you will get Energy Prism that you can use to power up your Energy Actions.

