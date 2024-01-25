How to unlock Super Ghost Battle in Tekken 8

Tekken 8 has created a lot of buzz in the community, delivering unique playable content to become a stand-out entry in Bandai Namco's prominent fighting game franchise. One of the offerings includes the Super Ghost Battle, which features intelligent AI characters you can train to perfection. However, you must unlock the gamemode through the Arcade Quest to access it from the lobby.

The system is designed to remember your core moves and improve them to become the ultimate training dummy. Once unlocked, it will serve as one of the best ways to practice, as an AI is less likely to make mistakes than a real opponent. You can also challenge the ghosts of other players to get accustomed to their peak fighting potential.

This article will cover everything about unlocking the Super Ghost Battle in Tekken 8.

A complete Super Ghost Battle unlock guide for Tekken 8

Complete the tutorial of Final Round arcade to unlock Super Ghost Battle (Image via Bandai Namco)

Super Ghost Battle is a standout game mode in Tekken 8, which can only be unlocked through Arcade Quest. The latter is designed to walk you through all the core gameplay elements. With that in mind, follow the next step to access the AI feature from the lobby:

Click on Arcade Quest from the in-game menu and create a custom avatar after the initial cutscenes to proceed.

Play through the tutorials at the beginning and complete all the challenges at the GONG arcade to unlock the map.

Now, interact with your Arcade Quest companion, Max, to access the separate menu for the game mode.

Click on “Head Out” to open the map and select the Final Round arcade.

Upon entering the facility, you will be immediately greeted with the basics of the system, followed by a ghost AI training session.

Complete the battle, training your first custom AI in the process to unlock the Super Ghost Battle.

Now, you can exit Tekken 8's Arcade Quest to access the ghost battle separately.

What are Ghosts in Tekken 8?

Ghosts are the ever-evolving training dummies powered by AI technologies (Image via Bandai Namco)

Ghosts are the AI characters that constantly learn from your gameplay to evolve over time. There should be an AI dummy within Super Ghost Battle for every individual you use, as they are created when you play online matches and Arcade Quests. For instance, if you play Bryan Fury in Tekken 8, the game will generate his ghost that will employ all of your moves.

However, they will not learn from any customized online battle that lacks default rounds or battle time. The system will also not account for tutorial sections in Arcade Quest.

Ghosts can be fought against once they have learned from a few battles, and they are generated after every three online matches.