How to unlock Teedo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga have a lot of story and side missions to play through. In the process, they will be able to unlock different collectibles, including ships, characters, and special modes.

Teedo is one of the playable characters that can be unlocked in the game.

What players need to do to unlock Teedo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

There are numerous ways that players can unlock characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. However, they usually need to complete a story or side mission and spend studs to fully unlock a character.

To unlock Teedo, players have to complete a side mission called Luggabeast of Burden.

Starting Luggabeast of Burden

Players will need to speak with Teedo inside of Tuanul Village on Jakku to start the side mission (Image via JayShockblast/YouTube)

Players should travel to Tuanul Village, located in Jakku. This can be done at any time during the game after players have unlocked Free Play.

Once the player arrives at Tuanul Village, they will need to find Teedo and speak with him. Players should ensure they have a Protocol Droid with them to translate. Teedo will then task the players with the side mission.

Finding the Luggabeast

Players will be able to find the missing Luggabeast located near Niima Outpost (Image via JayShockblast/YouTube)

Teedo will task the player with finding his missing Luggabeast and returning it to him.

To find it, players will need to head over to the Niima Outpost, which is also located on Jakku. When they get there, players will want to follow the map markers until they locate the Luggabeast in question.

Once they find the Luggabeast, players will have to face it in combat in order to proceed to the next step.

Fighting the Luggabeast

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga should use a ranged character when fighting the Luggabeast to make the fight a bit easier (Image via JayShockblast/YouTube)

Players will need to fight the Luggabeast in order to capture it.

Players are recommended to use a character that has a ranged attack. This is because the Luggabeast will consistently charge around in combat.

Players should avoid the Luggabeast's attacks and whittle down its HP. When it is defeated, players can approach it to send it back to Tuanul Village.

Playing as Teedo in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Once players send back the Luggabeast, they will be able to return to Teedo inside of Tuanul Village.

After speaking with him, they will be granted access to Teedo and will be able to utilize them as a playable character.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh