5 fan-favorite characters in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the latest epic Lego title, with all nine Star Wars films in one location. Since there are over 380 characters in the game, it may be hard to figure out where to start picking up characters or who to play as.

There are so many fan-favorite characters in the Star Wars universe that it can be hard to narrow it down to just five. This list will vary from fan to fan, but everyone has a list of popular, great characters in the franchise.

This list also does not include any of the DLC characters, so no The Mandalorian + Grogu, sorry fans.

Hundreds of characters await in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

With over 300 characters in the game, and many characters having variations/costume changes, there are just so many. On top of the actual unlockables in the stories, there are characters that are unlocked via codes or purchased via DLC in the $2.99 character packs.

This particular list focuses on the characters that are not in the DLC, and there are simply so many honorable mentions to consider. Grand Moff Tarkin, Mace Windu, Darth Vader, General Leia Organa, and Anakin Skywalker (Charred).

5 fan-favorite characters in Lego Star Wars

5) Luke Skywalker

Luke Skywalker, the main protagonist of the original trilogy, had to be on this list. Players will no doubt unlock a wide variety of costumes for Luke, as he’s one of the most important characters across the three films.

A Jedi, like his father before him, Luke Skywalker leaves his aunt and uncle’s moisture farm and joins Obi-Wan Kenobi on a daring, important mission that ultimately changes his fate forever in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Alternate versions: Luke Skywalker - Episode V (No Jacket), Luke Skywalker - Episode VI, Luke Skywalker - Yoda Backpack

4) R2-D2

Let’s be honest, R2-D2 is one of the most memorable droids in the entire franchise. Sure, the interrogation droid looks terrifying, the little mouse droids in the Death Star are adorable, but the most important droid in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is without a doubt R2-D2.

R2-D2 is an astromech droid that has been a part of some of the most pivotal moments in Star Wars films. He’s never been fully memory-wiped, so he has memories of the various masters he’s served - Queen Amidala, Anakin, General Kenobi, Luke Skywalker, and others. He’s a spunky droid with lots of skills and lots of heart - for a droid.

Alternate versions: R2-D2 (Swamp), R2-D2 (Waiter)

3) Darth Maul

Just saying the name “Darth Maul” immediately conjures visions of the double lightsaber being ignited, and “Duel of the Fates” kicking in. One of the most memorable scenes in the prequel trilogy, Darth Maul should have had a bigger role to play.

Born in Dathomir, Maul (later Darth Maul) was a force-sensitive male who was given to Darth Sidious to train in the ways of the Dark Side. A master of lightsaber combat and Teräs Käsi, he sadly met his end at the end of Episode 1. Despite that, he’s forever a fan favorite in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Alternate versions: Darth Maul (No Cape)

2) Boba Fett

Before there was Jango Fett or the Mandalorian, there was only Boba Fett. A mysterious Bounty Hunter who first appeared in the Star Wars Holiday Special, he had only brief scenes in the movies but is long remembered for his iconic look and cool, stoic demeanor in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

An unaltered clone of Jango Fett, he wore Mandalorian armor like his father, and flew his father’s ship - a Firespray-31-class patrol/attack craft, Slave I. A skilled combatant and bounty hunter, he seemingly perished in the belly of the Sarlacc. That is, until The Mandalorian series. However, in the Star Wars: Tales of the Bounty Hunter book, Fett survived as well, via Thermal Detonator.

Alternate versions: Boba Fett (Young)

1) Obi-Wan Kenobi

It may simply be that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is coming, but he without a doubt made it easily to the top of this Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga list. Both young and old Obi-Wan Kenobi were crafty, clever characters, quick-witted and soft-spoken. Gifted in the ways of the force, he trained two generations of the Skywalker men to be Jedi.

A force-sensitive male born in Stewjon, Ben Kenobi was granted the rank of Jedi Knight for besting Darth Maul during the invasion of Naboo. The teacher of Anakin and Luke Skywalker and the student of Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi, left an indelible mark on his pupils and fans of the franchise.

Alternate versions: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode III), Obi-Wan-Kenobi (Episode III - Cape), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode I - Cape), Obi-Wan Kenobi (Episode II - Robe), Old Ben Kenobi (Tatooine - Hood)

This is just a sampling of the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga characters, but all are certainly fan favorites the world over.

