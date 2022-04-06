How to complete the Absolute Scoundrel Challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is shaping up to be the definitive Lego Star Wars game. Fans will be given the opportunity to explore various cities, planets, and space from major Star Wars movies, recreated with Legos. Part of the fun is getting to experience the story in a fun and natural way. And if players want to, they can play as someone completely unrelated.

Upon starting a new level, players have the option to focus entirely on completing the story. However, there are also optional challenges for each level, three altogether.

One example is the Absolute Scoundrel challenge. To complete the Absolute Scoundrel challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, it should be done during the mission “Hunk of Junk” in Episode IV: A New Hope. Here’s how to complete it.

Completing the Absolute Scoundrel challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

After reaching Tatooine and speaking with Han Solo and Chewbacca in the Mos Eisley cantina, the game sends you to Docking Bay 94. This also happens on Tatooine.

Upon reaching the docking bay, the level “Hunk of Junk” begins. Han Solo shows off the Millennium Falcon and, despite how beat up she looks, is almost ready to fly. Only a few repairs need to be made, but Stormtroopers barge in to make it difficult.

The Absolute Scoundrel challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga states, “Use the environment to your advantage against the Stormtroopers.” It is vague and unhelpful. So, during the fight with the Stormtroopers, switch over to Han Solo.

Above the doorway, the Stormtroopers are huddled in, and there is a large piece of machinery. You’ll see wires, electrical nodes, and a nearby electrical box. With Han Solo, aim at the machinery, and a button prompt will appear. Press the button that corresponds with the platform you’re on.

In doing so, Han Solo will fire at the electrical box and cause a chain reaction. The large machinery will fall onto the Stormtroopers and defeat them in one clever move. And voila—the Absolute Scoundrel challenge in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been completed.

If you happen to complete “Hunk of Junk” in Episode IV: A New Hope but haven’t completed the challenge, you are welcome to return in Free Play. It should also be noted that Han Solo is not required to complete the challenge. So long as you use a Scoundrel character, you'll get credit. For example, Dengar is a Bounty Hunter character, so it wouldn't count.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Shaheen Banu