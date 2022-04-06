Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Completing The Hunt for Jango challenges

Players can undertake many different challenges while playing through Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Covering a wide array of Star Wars movies and lore, players will be able to complete challenges on many characters in different locations. The Hunt for Jango requires players to complete a few challenges to finish it up.

Diving into The Hunt for Jango challenges in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Players can complete challenges during their playthrough of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. This means they can always return in Free Play mode at a later time if they miss something or it's just not working for them at the moment. Players can earn various rewards, such as collectibles, special characters and ships, by completing all the challenges in the game.

The first step for completing The Hunt for Jango

The first part of completing the Hunt for Jango is called Aileron Roll! It is achieved by players using a special roll to avoid the missiles Jango will launch at them during the encounter.

Players should ensure that they roll to avoid at least three of them during the encounter, after which it is fine for them to shoot down the missiles instead, which is much easier than using the roll method.

The second step for completing The Hunt for Jango

Players of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will need to avoid taking any damage from the charges to complete the challenge Charged Up (Image via Warner Brothers)

Players doing the second part of The Hunt For Jango must complete a challenge called Charged Up. To complete this challenge, players must be able to avoid all of the charges that Jango uses during the encounter.

This means that players may have to dodge and roll to avoid them. By avoiding these charges that Jango places, players will be able to complete the Charged Up challenge.

The final step for completing The Hunt for Jango

The final step that players must complete to finish The Hunt For Jango is called Flying is for Droids. This challenge involves the player avoiding crashing their ship when flying through a huge asteroid.

Players should avoid crashing at all during the encounter to unlock this. To ensure this happens, players should not take risks and shoot down anything that stands in their way.

