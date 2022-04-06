How to unlock Temmin Wexley in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is packed with unlockable characters from the franchise.

The game lets players run around as some of the most iconic heroes from Star Wars, including Luke Skywalker, the Mandalorian, and Han Solo. It also gives them the chance to learn about some lesser-known characters.

One of those lesser-known characters is Temmin Wexley. Portrayed by Greg Grunberg in the sequel trilogy, Temmin Wexley can be obtained in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Kamino.

How to obtain Temmin Wexley in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on Kamino

Greg Grunberg plays Temmin Wexley (Image via Lucasfilm / Disney)

Players will need to beat a challenge on Kamino in order to unlock Temmin Wexley, the resistance fighter. The challenge is called Rampage Run: Kamino and is basically a shooting gallery.

First, players will have to unlock Kamino. This can be done by simply playing through the different episodes based on the Star Wars movies. Episode II: Attack of the Clones features Kamino heavily.

A player travels in space above Kamino in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Image via TT Games)

Progressing through that portion of the game will allow players to explore the homeworld of the cloning Kaminoans, where Jango Fett was used to create an entire army.

Here are some helpful hints on how to complete the Kamino version of the Rampage Run challenge to unlock Temmin Wexley:

Progress to Kamino in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Begin the Rampage Run: Kamino challenge.

Players have 40 seconds to shoot all of the targets that appear.

Be sure to use a starship that can get the job done.

Targets are stationary, so finding them will be easy.

It may take a few tries, but shoot every target in the allotted time.

Temmin Wexley will be unlocked when that has been accomplished.

Players won't be able to jump into Galaxy Free Play mode with Temmin Wexley immediately. They will need to head to the character selection screen and purchase the character.

A look at the character selection screen (Image via TT Games)

Temmin Wexley costs 35,000 studs to actually use, which isn't a lot compared to other characters in the game. Players will be able to use him freely once he has been bought.

Studs can be obtained to purchase Temmin in a variety of ways. They are all over the various levels of Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Players can defeat enemies or destroy structures to get studs. They can also find them lying in different parts of the game world.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh