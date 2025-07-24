How to unlock more Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

There are a total of 10 Bone Needles or Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for you to modify your build around. You will unlock the ability to temper your weapon quite early on in the game by beating Man Eater Dhutanga, which will let you put the Burn Status Ailment on your armaments to gain an upper hand during battle.

Ad

This article will cover how to obtain more Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.

How to unlock Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

While you will get the Burn Bone Needle, which is one of the Temperance Abilties in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, by defeating Maneater Dhutanga, the game's first major boss, the rest of them cannot be unlocked by defeating bosses. Instead, you must unlock certain skills to obtain these abilities.

Ad

Trending

Bone Needles or Temperance Abilities (Image via 505 Games)

Follow the left-hand skill path called Illusive until you reach the main node, Energetic. Unlocking the sub-nodes will give you nine of the remaining Temperance Abilities or Bone Needles. You will need a total of 11 Red Mercury Essences.

Ad

Status Effect Temperance Abilities

Bone Needle - Burn

Bone Needle - Poise Break

Bone Needle - Lightning

Bone Needle - Frostbite

Bone Needle - Corruption

Bone Needle - Blight

Magic Temperance Abilities

Bone Needle - Arcane

Bone Needle - Magic

Bone Needle - Leech

Bone Needle - Feathering

Out of all these, we suggest aiming for the Poise Break Bone Needle, as it lets you stun bosses quickly by breaking their posture.

How to equip and use Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

Equipping Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is quite easy. Follow the given steps to do so:

Ad

Go to any Shrine and select the Temper option.

Go to the first slot called Yangchi Accupoint and select the Temperance that you want to use.

Once done, equip Temperance in your quick selection wheel; you will be able to use it during battle by selecting it and activating it using the consumable button.

Also Read: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers Review

You can use Temperance abilities only once unless you die or interact with a Shrine. Dreaming at Shrines will not only refill your Manna Vessels in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers but also give back your Temperance charges. Keep in mind that you can only have one active ability at a time.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.