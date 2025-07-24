How to unlock more Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers

There are a total of 10 Bone Needles or Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers for you to modify your build around. You will unlock the ability to temper your weapon quite early on in the game by beating Man Eater Dhutanga, which will let you put the Burn Status Ailment on your armaments to gain an upper hand during battle.
This article will cover how to obtain more Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers.
How to unlock Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
While you will get the Burn Bone Needle, which is one of the Temperance Abilties in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers, by defeating Maneater Dhutanga, the game's first major boss, the rest of them cannot be unlocked by defeating bosses. Instead, you must unlock certain skills to obtain these abilities.
Follow the left-hand skill path called Illusive until you reach the main node, Energetic. Unlocking the sub-nodes will give you nine of the remaining Temperance Abilities or Bone Needles. You will need a total of 11 Red Mercury Essences.
Status Effect Temperance Abilities
- Bone Needle - Burn
- Bone Needle - Poise Break
- Bone Needle - Lightning
- Bone Needle - Frostbite
- Bone Needle - Corruption
- Bone Needle - Blight
Magic Temperance Abilities
- Bone Needle - Arcane
- Bone Needle - Magic
- Bone Needle - Leech
- Bone Needle - Feathering
Out of all these, we suggest aiming for the Poise Break Bone Needle, as it lets you stun bosses quickly by breaking their posture.
How to equip and use Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers
Equipping Temperance Abilities in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is quite easy. Follow the given steps to do so:
- Go to any Shrine and select the Temper option.
- Go to the first slot called Yangchi Accupoint and select the Temperance that you want to use.
- Once done, equip Temperance in your quick selection wheel; you will be able to use it during battle by selecting it and activating it using the consumable button.
You can use Temperance abilities only once unless you die or interact with a Shrine. Dreaming at Shrines will not only refill your Manna Vessels in Wuchang: Fallen Feathers but also give back your Temperance charges. Keep in mind that you can only have one active ability at a time.
