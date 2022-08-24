How to unlock the Vindicator vehicle in Saints Row

The latest title in the Saints Row series boasts over 80 different vehicles for players to utilize. However, not all of these vehicles are available from the start of the game, and some must be unlocked through certain methods.

One such "unlockable" vehicle is known as the Vindicator, a prototype automobile with an appearance reminiscent of a spy film's rocket-powered vehicle. However, the Vindicator also has quality stats, making it a car certainly worth investing time and effort into. To unlock this vehicle, players will need to assemble it to complete the Forgotten Prototype challenge. In total, there are five broken car parts that players will have to find and assemble to get their hands on it.

Saints Row: Forgotten Prototype part locations

The turbines signifying the Vindicator parts in Saints Row (Image via Plaion)

The good news for Saints Row players hoping to reassemble the Vindicator is that all five pieces of the vehicle can be found in the Badlands North region of Saint Ileso. It won't take long to track down the parts if players know where to look, especially if the player already has a fast vehicle of their own. The Badlands region is relatively sparse, so the parts will stand out more than they would in a location such as downtown Saint Ileso. With a few short trips, players should be able to complete the Forgotten Prototype challenge and reassemble the Vindicator.

Locations for all parts of the Vindicator

Players interested in finding the vehicle's parts and acquiring it later can follow the instructions below (with locations):

Begin by heading to the southern region of Badlands North where it borders the West Flats. The part should be located close to where Saints Row players can enter the main city of Saint Ileso. Northeast of the first part's location should be a sizable hill, the second part can be found in this area. For reference, players can check their map. They should be relatively northwest of the city. Head to the northwest of the second part's location. Along the road, players should be able to find a bridge before the road forks southward and westward. This bridge will contain the third part needed for the Vindicator. The fourth part will take some time to reach, but fortunately, players can follow an easy trail to it. To the east of the bridge in Step 3, players will find a set of railroad tracks. Follow these tracks northward, and the fourth part will be found to the left side of the tracks after a few moments of following that route. Head west from where the fourth part is found. As Saints Row players traverse the area, they should be able to find a broken-down metal turbine. This turbine signifies the parts needed to create the Vindicator, but also holds the fifth and final car part to assemble the vehicle.

Once players have all five parts to the Vindicator, they will have completed the Forgotten Prototype challenge. Players won't need to worry about assembling the Vindicator themselves, as simply heading back to HQ or a nearby JimRob's Garage will provide them with the vehicle when they arrive.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S