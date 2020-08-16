Season 9 of COD Mobile has finally dropped, and it has set the community abuzz. The developers have completely revamped the game and incorporated several new features, including the much-awaited gunsmith, a new map, new gun, and soldiers.

The size of the update

The size of the recent Season 9 update is about 1.45 GB for Android and iOS platforms. The players must ensure that they have sufficient storage space on their device if they want to download the game.

The update has arrived for every platform that the game is available on. Here is how you can download the game on various platforms.

Also Read: COD Mobile Season 9 update patch notes: New soldiers, gun, map & more.

How to update COD Mobile

Android:

Step 1: Open Google Play store on your Android smartphone.

Open Google Play store on your Android smartphone. Step 2: Select ‘My Apps and Games’ from the menu present on the left-hand side. Alternatively, you can also search for the game and click on the Update button.

Select ‘My Apps and Games’ from the menu present on the left-hand side. Alternatively, you can also search for the game and click on the Update button. Step 3: Click on the Update tab; it will show a list of applications that have an available update.

Click on the Update tab; it will show a list of applications that have an available update. Step 4: Press the Update button present beside COD Mobile. The update will be installed.

Advertisement

iOS:

Step 1: On the iOS device, open the Apple Store.

On the iOS device, open the Apple Store. Step 2: On the updates tab, click on the update option present beside COD Mobile. Alternatively, you can also search for the game and press on the update button.

Windows (Gameloop emulator):

Step 1: Open the Gameloop emulator on your system.

Open the Gameloop emulator on your system. Step 2: Go to the ‘My Games’ tab and click on COD Mobile.

Go to the ‘My Games’ tab and click on COD Mobile. Step 3: Press on the update button and wait for the installation to complete.

For any other emulator that has Google Play Store, follow the same steps as mentioned above.