Since its release in 2017, Fortnite has become a truly global phenomenon. As of May 2020, Fortnite has amassed more than 350 million players. This is in spite of the recent stagnation that the game has faced.

Now, Chapter 2 Season 3 of the game has come with quite a few new cosmetics and features to look forward to. This has, to a great extent, reignited the spark of Fortnite, although fans have been recently disappointed due to the delay in the release of some updates.

Credit: epicgames.com

Regardless, in order to enjoy the updated game, you need to know how to update Fortnite on your PS4. In this article, we look at exactly that.

How to update Fortnite on PS4?

There are two ways to update your game. First, you can switch on the ‘Application Update Files’ option from the ‘Automatic Downloads’ tab in your PS4 settings. This will not only automatically update Fortnite each time there is an update, the same will happen for other games too.

Credit: ebay.com

However, some people do not want their PS4s to automatically download the updates. This might be because you do not want excessive data to be used up, or may simply have decided to not update some games.

Further, game updates can be extremely large at times, and people might not want them to take place on their own in the background.

Credit: amazon.com

Advertisement

In that case, there is another way in which you can manually check for updates for individual games. This might be more time consuming in the sense that you have to manually select every game you want to update, but helps you prevent automatic dowloads.

Follow the steps below to manually update Fortnite, or any other game, for that matter.

Credit: lifewire.com

1. Click the ‘Options’ button on your controller.

wikihow.com

2. Press the ‘Check for Updates’ button. If there is an update, the update will be put in your downloads queue and you will get an on-screen message when the update is completed.

Credit: productreviews.net

3. This will not happen if there is not update available. That is all you need to do!

For further help, you can follow the video below: