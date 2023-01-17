All Genshin Impact servers will go under maintenance for the new v3.4 update on January 18, which is expected to last five hours. During this time, fans will not be able to play the game. The update will add a new Sumeru region and bring back one of the most popular events, the Lantern Rite festival.

In every new update, the Genshin Impact app downloads new files for the new patch, which can be a time-consuming ordeal. HoYoverse has added a unique feature to speed up the whole process. It's called the Pre-Installation function to download some files before the official release of the new update.

Here's a guide on downloading the Genshin Impact 3.4 update resource package on both PC and mobile devices.

How to pre-install Genshin Impact 3.4 resource package on a PC?

Click on the Game Pre-installation next to the game Launch option (Image via HoYoverse)

For PC players, the new update Pre-installation function is an efficiently convenient feature. You must first open the launcher and update it, after which a new Game Pre-Installation option will appear next to the game Launch option.

Confirm to Pre-Install Resources Package (Image via HoYoverse)

Click on this option, and the launcher will ask you for a confirmation to begin downloading. The file size for a PC is 7.41GB, but you will need at least 16GB of space to unzip the files.

You can check the status by moving the cursor over Game Pre-installation (Image via HoYoverse)

While downloading, you can check the status by hovering the cursor over the Game Pre-Installation option. Fortunately, PC players can still play the game or engage in other work while the files download in the background.

Pre-installing Genshin Impact 3.4 files on mobile devices

Two methods to download the new update's resource package are available on mobile devices like Android and iOS.

Open Genshin Impact and wait for the login screen (Image via HoYoverse)

The first method is to open the game and wait until you see the login screen. Tap on the pre-installation package option in the bottom left corner to commence the file's download.

Pre-install Resource Package from in-game setting (Image via HoYoverse)

The second method is to go to the Paimon Menu and open the settings. From there, go to Resources and press on the Pre-Install Now option.

Press confirm to start the resources package pre-Installation (Image via HoYoverse)

The resource package file size for mobile is 2.61GB, and the game will ask for confirmation to proceed with the download. Although the data is smaller than the PC, you will need enough space to unzip the files.

Note that while the device is downloading the resource package, you will not be able to log in to the game, so it's best to finish any unfinished quest and use the resin before beginning the process.

One crucial recommendation for Genshin Impact players is to download the files before maintenance, which speeds up the process when all the servers go online. This step will allow them to enjoy the new update as soon as possible.

