How to upgrade the camp in New World

Camps in New World are an important focal point for every player in the game, and like much of the other equipment in the game, upgrades are integral to its progression.

Before players can upgrade their camp, they need to obtain one first. To do so, some of the early game quests need to be completed in order to progress to the first settlement on the map.

Once players make their way there and complete a few more objectives, they will be given the option to meet with the Survivalist. Speaking to them will give players the ability to place tier 1 camps where they are needed.

Camps themselves serve a pretty important purpose for a game such as New World. They are safe spawn points in case anything goes wrong out in the world, and after some conflicts are finished, New World players can head back to camp in order to regain their HP. Aside from that, camps will become a place where new crafting recipes can be accessed and utilized on the go.

In other words, it's a great spot to unlock, but additional upgrades are needed to earn everything. That's where the camp upgrade tiers come in.

How to upgrade the camp and earn new tiers in New World

Camp upgrades in New World, or camp tiers as they are referred to, are mainly tied to the level of the player. That means players need to increase their own base level before they can progress any further in their camp tier or effectiveness.

So the first part of camp upgrades is simply playing through the game and earning experience.

But as players do level up, the opportunity to increase camp levels will be available. When the correct levels are reached, players are given the next survivalist quest to complete, just like the initial one listed above. Completing the quest will unlock the next tier.

There are five camp upgrade tiers in total that are all tied to the player level. The levels are listed below:

Camp upgrade tier 1 - level 5 Camp upgrade tier 2 - level 15 Camp upgrade tier 3 - level 25 Camp upgrade tier 4 - level 40 Camp upgrade tier 5 - level 50

It won't happen overnight, but as players hit the max level on their characters, their camp will upgrade right along with them. But overall, it may take some time in New World.

