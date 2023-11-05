How to upgrade EA FC 24 from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S version

In EA FC 24, the latest addition to the world of virtual football, the Dual Entitlement feature allows gamers to seamlessly upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S at no extra cost. Fans had been eagerly awaiting the exciting development. The integration of the cutting-edge HyperMotion technology, capturing the game as it's truly played, makes it even more enticing.

In this article, we'll delve into all the details of how the Dual Entitlement feature works in EA FC 24, and how you can make the most of it.

What is Dual Entitlement in EA FC 24?

What is Dual Entitlement? (image via EA Sports)

Essentially, Dual Entitlement grants access to EA FC 24 on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S consoles. This offer is available with the game's purchase, whether it's the Ultimate Edition or the Standard Edition, from digital or physical stores.

With this feature, you can enjoy the football simulation title on your Xbox One and later upgrade to the next-generation console, the Xbox Series X/S.

Upgrading EA FC 24 from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S guide

One of the key benefits of Dual Entitlement is that it allows you to seamlessly transfer your progress and content from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S. In Ultimate Team, this includes your players, items, coins, FC Points, match records, and leaderboard placement. Additionally, all your Volta Football progression will carry over to the new console.

Follow these steps to ugrade the game on the next-gen Xbox consoles:

Go to My Games and Apps from the main menu.

Slide down to Full Library.

From the categories present on top, switch to the "Owned games" section.

You should find the game there. Simply hit "Install" and it'll start downloading.

It's essential to note that progress in other modes, such as Online Seasons, Co-Op Seasons, Manager and Player Career, and Clubs, will remain specific to the console you are playing on and won't transfer.

The game ensures that players can still enjoy matches with their friends regardless of the console they're using. Xbox One gamers can play with and against those on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5.

Those who pre-ordered EA FC 24 on Xbox One and are planning to upgrade to Xbox Series X/S will be delighted to know that the pre-order content will seamlessly transfer as well.

If they redeem pre-order content on Xbox One, they'll still have access to it when using the same account on Xbox Series X/S. Even if they decide to play the game first on the next-gen consoles, they will still receive the pre-order content in their accounts.

The Dual Entitlement feature has made the transition from Xbox One to Xbox Series X/S a breeze. By giving players the ability to continue their journey seamlessly, transfer progress, and play with friends across different consoles, EA Sports has truly enhanced the gaming experience for its dedicated fan base.