God of War Ragnarok is a mythological hack-and-slash action adventure. The game features fantastic graphics, masterful storytelling, and an exhilarating combat system. It follows the story of Kratos and his son, Atreus, as they try to prevent a catastrophic event known as Ragnarok. In their adventure, they encounter various Norse gods like Thor and Ordin.

The story is undoubtedly one of the best to come out this year, but the game's combat system should not be ignored. Santa Monica Studios has added many Role Playing Games (RPG) elements to the game, adding depth to the combat system and making it more engaging. One of the ways combat is made more engaging is the addition of Runic attacks.

What are Runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok?

During combat, Kratos can use Runic attacks, which provide some form of damage, utility, or both. In God of War Ragnarok, each weapon has its own set of Runic attacks. Players can equip a light and heavy version of these attacks.

These Runic attacks can be obtained through various means, usually as rewards for killing bosses or opening legendary chests. These abilities also need to be upgraded to stay useful during combat. This article will cover how one can enhance Runic attacks.

Light Runic attacks can be used by holding the L1 button and pressing R1, while heavy versions can be used by holding the L1 button and pressing R2. Runic attacks require recharge time between uses, which can be lowered by investing in the Cooldown stat.

How to upgrade Runic attacks in God of War Ragnarok

Experience points are required to upgrade Runic Attacks (Image via Santa Monica Studios)

Players can increase the strength and effectiveness of these abilities by upgrading them. Each skill can be upgraded from level one to level three. To upgrade these skills, players will need experience points (XP) which can be earned throughout the game.

The amount of XP points required depends on the skill, as the third level often needs quite a bit. Those wanting to know about the best Runic attacks can visit this page.

To upgrade a Runic attack, players will need to

Access their weapon

Select light or heavy Runic attack

Press R2 to scroll to the higher level

Hold square to invest the XP and upgrade it

Once upgraded, the ability will improve in damage and effectiveness.

God of War Ragnarok is a challenging game, and it can often have quite sturdy enemies. The game can have various challenging quests, areas, and bosses. Using Runic attacks with other moves and skills will be crucial to victory.

Along with that, equipping adequate armor and weapons is also vital. Atreus can also be helpful, and it's necessary to use him to his fullest. Ragnarok was well-received by critics and players, winning several awards at The Game Awards show.

