How to upgrade weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has gotten rid of upgrade benches, but weapon upgrades are still possible on the map.

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 has quests and NPCs across the map. The NPCs can be interacted with and will provide a range of things from bounties on other players to information that can be purchased with gold bars.

Gold bars and quests tie into the bounty hunter idea of the new season of Fortnite. Like so many things now, weapon upgrades are also tied to the NPCs.

Weapon upgrades in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Weapon upgrades are tied to the NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 (Image via Epic Games)

In order to upgrade weapons in this season of Fortnite, gold can be exchanged to certain NPCs on the map. Every NPC has different options when interacted with, so it needs to be the right ones.

For weapon upgrades, players should look for ten NPCs in particular:

Kondor - Misty Meadows

Beef Boss - Durr Burger

Reese - Dirty Docks

Fishstick - Craggy Cliffs

Brutus - Dirty Docks

Fishstick - Coral Castle

Tomato Head - Pizza Pit north of Colossal Coliseum

The Reaper - Sweaty Sands

Sparkplug - Gas Station north of Slurpy Swamp

Kit - Catty Corner

When players find one of these NPCs, the next step is to interact with them and look for the option to upgrade. As long as the weapon is upgradeable, the prompt should show up with the proper information. From there, players can exchange gold for an upgrade.

Advertisement

The rarity of the weapon and its next tier will determine how much gold is needed. For upgrades, there are Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary weapons. The currency needed is as follows:

Uncommon weapon upgrade - 50 bars of gold

Rare weapon upgrade - 150 bars of gold

Epic weapon upgrade - 250 bars of gold

Legendary weapon upgrade - 350 bars pf gold.

A gold currency system is new to Fortnite, and there are a bunch of ways to earn it in each match. One of the fastest ways is to complete a bounty on another player, which is given out by NPCs. Once the player is killed, 70 gold bars are given out.

However, if players want to avoid bounties, gold can be found virtually anywhere. Destroying furniture, opening chests, and looting other players can yield it. Luckily, gold carries over from match to match, so players can stock up and get some good weapon upgrades as more of the game is played.