Weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown play crucial roles, serving as the primary means to enhance your survival prospects on the battlefield. Throughout your main campaign journey, you'll find yourself confronting challenging adversaries, formidable bosses, and even mini-bosses that require strategic gameplay. In these challenging situations, you'll need to have upgraded weapons to increase your chances of survival.

While adeptly parrying attacks or skillfully evading them can save you, upgraded weapons significantly contribute to executing combos and inflicting damage on enemies more efficiently. Thus, understanding how to upgrade weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is essential to navigate and triumph over the challenges posed by formidable foes.

Best way to upgrade weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown

Make your way to the Haven located at Mount Qaf (Image via Ubisoft)

To enhance your weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, you must seek out the skilled blacksmith known as Kaheva. Begin by visiting Haven, located at Mount Qaf, where an elderly vendor named Mage offers various upgrades for health potions.

In the upper section, you will come across a portal-like opening (Image via Ubisoft)

Once you locate Mage, head left, traverse platforms, and ascend to the upper sections where a portal-like opening awaits. Step through it to reach Kaheva's Forge, the clandestine workshop of the blacksmith Kahvea, where you can upgrade your weapons.

Proceed to the right to find Kaheva, who is characterized by fiery eyes, formidable gear, and wielded weapons. Engage with her to discover that she is both a Goddess and a Blacksmith to the Gods, responsible for crafting their weapons. During the conversation, she discloses her ability to enhance your weapons, requiring Time Crystals as payment. It is a currency specific to Mount Qaf, the in-game location housing Haven.

Upgrade all your weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown (Image via Ubisoft)

Therefore, to upgrade weapons, it is essential to ensure you possess a sufficient quantity of Time Crystals in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. After concluding the conversation with Kaheva, interact with her again to open a tab for weapon upgrades. Here, you will find a list of your weapons and amulets, along with the respective quantities of Time Crystals needed to upgrade them.

You can also purchase some skills (Image via Ubisoft)

By investing a specific amount of Time Crystals, you can effortlessly enhance the effectiveness of your weapons. Additionally, you can acquire new abilities, such as reducing the impact of melee attacks, boosting the damage dealt by your arrows, and obtaining the Ecbatana Seal, enabling the collection of Time Crystals from a distance. Beyond these upgrades, there is also the opportunity to improve the capabilities of all your Amulets.

To check information about all the weapons in Prince of Persia The Lost Crown, see this full article.