How to use the AR-featured Subway Studio in Subway Surfers?

Subway Surfers received a new Augmented Reality (AR) feature from the game's developer SYBO. The new gameplay mechanic, Subway Studio, lets players bring their favorite characters virtually to real-world locations, take videos or photos with them and share it instantly. Subway Studio debuted through the event - World Tour New York on the title's update version 3.13.1.

Subway Surfers is an endless-running mobile game with millions of players worldwide. It features over 100 unlockable characters, which players can use to run from the antagonists – Guard and his dog. Only 40 runners can currently enter the Subway Studio; there will be more in future updates. This article shows a step-by-step guide on using the AR feature.

Subway Surfers: Step-by-step guide on using Subway Studio

The developer SYBO Studio released the title in December 2012. Since then, Subway Surfers has introduced several features. In its new Augmented Reality (AR) feature, you can select your favorite Subway characters from the Subway Studio. Then, place them in your home, streets, or any real-world setting and take their photos or videos.

You can download it on your device, share it instantly, or use a limited edition Tiktok filter and upload it on the platform. That said, here is the step-by-step guide to using the AR feature:

Install the new version of Subway Surfers from the respective app store of your device. Go to the Play Store for Android OS and App Store for iOS. If you are new to the game, complete the tutorial and claim rewards. Then, tap the Me button at the bottom of the home screen. Select the runner you want and tap the Camera icon next to it. Point the phone's camera on a flat surface. Tap the Place button to bring the runner to your desired setting.

There is much more to do with this new AR feature – toggle between photo or video mode, summon crew members and hoverboard, and choose their animations. Notably, you can only use this feature with the ones you own. While in AR mode, the button on the right side of the screen allows switching characters.

The developers have currently set an age restriction for using this feature. Users below 16 cannot access the Subway Studio. Moreover, all devices cannot support it due to their technological constraints. Here are the minimum requirements for iOS and Android:

iOS devices: 2 GB RAM and more, and iOS 12.0 and above

2 GB RAM and more, and iOS 12.0 and above Android devices: 4 GB RAM and more, and OS 8.0 and above

Subway Surfers is a free-to-play mobile title with over 100 runners to unlock and choose from. You play as Jake, the core crew member, and unlock other characters using coins and collecting their tokens. The title features numerous hoverboards and upgradable gears such as Jetpack, Super Sneakers, Coin Magnet, and Multipliers.

The latest update, version 3.14.0, introduced a new event World Tour Fantasy Fest. It introduces two new characters – Alfie and Trym, and a new Hoverboard – Big Boss Board.

