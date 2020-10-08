COD Mobile has become immensely popular since its release over a year ago. One of the major reasons behind its popularity is the wide variety of features that make it stand out from other games of its genre.

One of the many features that have been added to COD Mobile is the ability to play the game using a controller.

In this article, we provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to play COD Mobile using a controller.

How to use a controller in COD Mobile?

Users can play COD Mobile using controllers on both Android and iOS devices but they would first have to enable the ‘allow to use controller’ option in the controller settings in-game. They can do so by navigating through the game’s settings.

They can then follow these steps to connect their device to a controller:

Step 1: Open the Bluetooth settings of your mobile device, and click on the ‘Pair New Device’ option.

Step 2: Now, long-press the PS button and Share button on the PS4 Controller or press the Xbox Controller’s Connect button.

Step 3: Pair the respective Controller with the device from the list of available Bluetooth devices.

Step 4: The game will then detect the Controller, and you will now be able to play COD Mobile with it.

COD Mobile provides unique settings for controllers, and players can customise them to enhance their overall gameplay.

(Note: According to Activision’s official blog, only official DUALSHOCK®4 PlayStation® 4 and official Xbox One controllers can be used to play Call of Duty: Mobile. All versions of official PS4 controllers except first-generation controllers are supported.)

