How to use Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem codes in February 2022

Cookie Run: Kingdom players are always on the lookout for redeem codes as they grant players the opportunity to claim various essential in-game items. Everything from free costumes to crystals is available via the various redeem codes that the developers are constantly releasing.

These codes help players boost the pace at which they progress through the game and are a big reason behind the popularity of the developer-run social media handles.

This article will guide players on properly redeeming these codes to ensure they don't lose out on any rewards, given that all redeem codes are single-use.

Step-by-step guide on how to redeem Cookie Run: Kingdom reward codes

Players should abide by the following steps to properly avail all Cookie Run: Kingdom redeem code.

Hamburger Menu in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via DevPlay)

Step 1: Open the game and tap on the Hamburger menu on your screen (three horizontal lines on the top right corner)

Settings icon (Image via Devplay)

Step 2: Select the settings option in the Hamburger Menu

User Info tab in Cookie Run: Kingdom (Image via Sportskeeda)

Step 3: Tap on the "Info" section in the Settings tab and copy your UserID from the User Info bar

DevPlay redeem code avail page (Image via DevPlay)

Step 4: Go to the DevPlay website (website can be accessed by clicking here as well)

Step 5: Input the User ID copied earlier and enter the redeem code you want to avail.

Step 6: Click on the "Claim Reward" button. Rewards are added directly to the concerned account's inventory and players will be notified of the same via in-game email.

Players can join the r/CookieRunKingdom subreddit and follow the official Twitter handle to stay ahead of all the redeem codes being released by the developers. As part of the CRK's 1st-anniversary celebration, a string of redeem codes went live, which will cease to exist today (EOD February 15, 2022).

While redeeming codes is the biggest and most convenient source of in-game materials, active participation in in-game events can be just as beneficial.

Contrary to popular belief, trade events are better for players scouting for resources, so players should lookout for those. Fans can stay tuned to this space for more details on the latest CRK updates and releases.

