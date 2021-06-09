How to use DJ Alok's abilities to win Clash Squad Season 7 matches in Free Fire?

The new Clash Squad Ranked Season 7 in Free Fire has started today, and a new tier, i.e., "Grandmaster," has been added. Players are already excited to push their rank points in this new season to earn exclusive rewards.

DJ Alok is one of the most beneficial and versatile characters that they can use for rank-pushing in the Clash Squad mode. His ability, Drop the Beat, allows players to heal and boost their movement speed.

This article shares some excellent tips to make the best use of Alok's ability in Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7 to ace every match.

Best ways to use DJ Alok in Free Fire's Clash Squad Season 7

Upgrade DJ Alok's ability

DJ Alok in Free Fire

DJ Alok possesses a versatile ability called Drop the Beat. When upgraded, players will be able to utilize Alok fully. At Level 1, this skill dispenses a five-meter aura that enhances allies' movement speed by 10% and regenerates 5 HP/s for five seconds.

When Alok's ability reaches level 6, it increases the teammate's movement speed by 15% and heals 5 HP/s for 10 seconds.

Hence, as Alok gets upgraded, his skills will improve significantly, and players can use his full potential on the ground.

Engage in close-range battles

Stick with allies and engage in close-combats to utilize Alok's full capacity (Image via JoeGaming/ YouTube)

While playing the Clash Squad mode, players must always engage in close-range combats with Alok.

He gives a healing advantage and adds to the movement speed, which will provide an upper hand during such fights.

Players should also stick to their teammates as it will benefit their allies in gaining movement speed, and they can also get backup while engaging the enemy.

Use skill combos with DJ Alok

Using skill combos is an effective method to boost Alok's ability

When used with the right combinations, Alok's ability can be enhanced to be the most effective one for Clash Squad mode.

For example, when teamed with Jota, Hayato, and Jai, Alok can boost the player's HP when rushing. Jai will increase the reloading speed of guns. Jota will recover HP for each SMG/Shotgun kill, while Hayato will boost the enemy armor penetration, inflicting more damage.

Players can also experiment with other character skills to pair with DJ Alok and obtain more effective outputs in the Clash Squad mode.

Note: This article solely reflects the author's individual opinion. The opinions of the reader may vary.

Also read: Garena Free Fire OB28 Rampage Edition: Full list of changes made to Pet Rumble mode in Free Fire

Edited by Ravi Iyer