How to use the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade to get  packs?

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade to allow gamers to obtain plenty of amazing packs in Ultimate Team. This is a repeat of previous occurrences, with similar crafting upgrade sets released during the Team of the Year promo and other events as well.

The interesting part of the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade is that the SBC is just part of the overall experience. Not only can gamers unlock a 77+ x 3 pack upon every completion of this challenge, but they can also obtain other packs from the objective sections every time they complete a specific amount of SBCs.

How to complete the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade SBC?

Expand Tweet

Similar to previous instances of such SBCs being added to the game, the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade SBC requires just a single squad to be completed. The stipulations to complete this challenge are both easy and inexpensive and can be completed a total of 150 times. These are the stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Rare players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Player quality: Exactly gold

Number of players: Exactly 11

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 5,000 coins. This SBC will be available in the game for the next two weeks, expiring on Saturday (March 9, 2024). This will give fans plenty of time to complete it 150 times with the right utilization of their resources in Ultimate Team.

All rewards of the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade Completionist objective

These are all reward tiers mentioned in the objective set tied to this SBC:

10 completions: 83+ player pick

15 completions: 83+ x 2 player pack

20 completions: Premium Gold Players pack

25 completions: 83+ x 2 players pack

30 completions: Premium gold players pack

35 completions: 83+ x 2 players pack

40 completions: 80+ x 10 players pack

45 completions: 83+ x 2 players pack

50 completions: Premium gold players pack

60 completions: Rare players pack

70 completions: 83+ x 5 players pack

80 completions: Premium gold players pack

90 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

95 completions: 84+ x 2 players pack

100 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

110 completions: 85+ player pick

120 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

130 completions: 81+ x 11 players pack

140 completions: 83+ x 10 players pack

150 completions: 85+ x 3 players pack

With the ongoing Fantasy FC promo adding some impressive dynamic players to Ultimate Team, these packs will be extremely useful for gamers looking to upgrade their squads and take their gameplay to the next level. This makes the EA FC 24 Fantasy FC Crafting Upgrade worth completing.