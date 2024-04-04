How to use emotes in Content Warning

You can use many emotes in Content Warning, wherein you play the role of a wannabe influencer who bands together with their friends to visit the “Old World” and capture spooky creatures on camera. But making videos only with ghosts and monsters can be boring, so you need to spice things up for your viewers. Currently, Content Warning features over 16 in-game emotes. These vary from making faces for thumbnails, dancing and even making offensive gestures.

In this guide, we will go through each step to use one of the most vital aspects of the game.

How to spice up videos with emotes in Content Warning?

Get ready to make a horror masterpiece in Content Warning (Image via Landfall Publishing)

Unlike changing faces, emoting is a necessary action in Content Warning's gameplay. While wandering around the “Old World,” you'll encounter various monsters and ghosts. Your objective is to capture as many of these creatures on camera as possible but also keep in mind the game's objective, getting internet famous.

You need to upload your videos on the in-game video-sharing platform, Spooktube. To improve views on Spooktube, other than filming all creatures, you must capture player emotes as often as possible in your videos.

Emotes in Content Warning can be used anytime by pressing “T” on the keyboard. It is the default input, however, you can change it through the settings menu. But first, to perform emotes, you need to buy them from the store. The price of the emotes varies from $50 to a whopping $500 (in-game currency).

The price of emotes in Content Warning is parallel to their effectiveness. The more expensive the emote is, the more views it generates. Currently, the most expensive emote in the game is Ancient Gestures 1, which costs $500. Using the emotes makes the player character give a middle finger to the camera. This is a parody of the modern online content industry; as they say, controversial videos make the most money.

When emotes in Content Warning are purchased from the shop, a drone will drop you your ordered emote. Keep in mind that reading the book and learning a new emote will replace the emote you are currently equipped with.

These are the fundamentals of emoting. Make sure that when you emote, you are at a safe distance from any threatening monsters. Because while emoting you may get stuck in the animation and become easy prey.

