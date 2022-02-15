How to use emotes in Lost Ark

Lost Ark has swiftly become one of the most popular free-to-play MMORPGs in the genre now that it's available worldwide. The award-winning South Korean game has been a tremendous success worldwide.

Like any MMORPG, this game is often played best with a party. Some of the game's challenges are tough to beat without a trusty team, and the most fun aspects of the game are improved with companionship.

Using emotes in Lost Ark

There are two ways to use emotes in Lost Ark. The player will find a HUD element labeled Community in the lower right corner of the screen. In this, navigate to the Emote tab, and select the chosen emote. This menu option can be accessed as a hotkey by pressing Y.

Alternatively, every emote can be accessed by typing the corresponding command in chat. Each emote has a one or two-word name that sums up its effect, including dance, cute, affection, polite, and many more.

The aforementioned emote menu will inform the player of each available emote and their name. Simply type a / followed by the emote's name, then hit enter to activate the emote.

Emotes available in Lost Ark

Emotes do what they always do in MMORPGs. They allow players to communicate or express themselves swiftly. There are quite a few emotes available to players, each with many different versions.

Like many character details, the same animation of the emote will depend heavily on the player's chosen class. An emote such as dance will spark up a different dance for each of the five playable classes.

The player will start the game with a few emotes, but the rest are unlockable through gameplay. Some must be bought with in-game money. Others are taught to the player character by NPCs.

A couple of emotes are necessary to complete specific missions and must be unlocked. The "polite" and "respect" emotes must be learned to complete the side mission entitled Luterran Lord.

The respect emote can be unlocked by completing the quest entitled Ealyn's Gift, located at Castle Vern. The polite emote must be unlocked through the quest at Neria's Tavern, which requires the player to investigate women who become queen.

Emotes are a classic trait of online games but also factor into the gameplay of this hit franchise. By using emotes in specific contexts, players can advance throughout the game, accomplish new feats and communicate with other players.

