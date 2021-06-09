How to use Free Fire redeem codes in the OB28 version

Redeem codes in Free Fire are a great way to acquire in-game accessories. Without these periodic offers players need to purchase these items using in-game diamonds in-game.

Since players have to buy diamonds using real money, many players feel left out as they do not want to spend their hard earned money in the game. Redeem codes are a great way to get in-game items for free.

Official reward redemption site of Free Fire

Redeem codes are a set of alpha-numeric codes that Free Fire releases periodically. These codes offer players exciting vouchers, character skins, weapon skins, etc. Players need to go to the official redemption site in order to use redeem codes.

Steps to follow for using redeem codes in Free Fire

Players who do not know how to use redeem codes in Free Fire can follow the steps given below:

Players need to first go to the official rewards redemption site. Players can click here to be redirected to the site. They need to log in via Facebook, Twitter, Google, Apple ID, VK, or Huawei ID. They must ensure that the platform is linked to their Free Fire account. Guest accounts will not work. Free Fire players will then have to enter the redeem code in the text box. Players have to click the ‘Confirm’ button. They will again have to press ‘OK’ when a dialogue box seeking confirmation appears.

If the codes are successfully redeemed, players can head over to the in-game mail section to collect their reward. It can take up to 24 hours for the rewards to get credited.

Note: Players must remember that redeem codes are area specific and have an expiration date. If they use expired redeem codes or codes meant for a different region, they might face error messages while using it.

