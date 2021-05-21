How to use Free Fire redeem codes on Rewards Redemption Site

Free Fire features an extensive range of exclusive items like costumes, skins, etc., which players can purchase via diamonds. Spending money on a game isn’t something that every user would prefer. Events and redeem codes are two ways that offer gamers a variety of free items.

Redeem codes are released by the game's developers and can be redeemed on the official Rewards Redemption Site. However, many players are unaware of the procedure for using redeem codes.

This article shares a step-by-step guide by which players can use the redeem codes to claim rewards.

Also read: Free Fire OB28 Advance Server release date revealed

A step-by-step guide for using Free Fire redeem codes

Using redeem codes in Free Fire is quite an easy process. Players can follow the steps provided below to use them:

Step 1: Players must visit the Rewards Redemption Site of the game. They can tap here to be redirected to the webpage.

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

After visiting the site, users should log in to the platform they have used to link their Free Fire accounts. The following options are available:

Guest account users will not be able to use the redeem code. Hence, they will have to link it to any of the methods mentioned above to do so.

Step 3: Next, users should enter the redeem code into the text field and click on the “Confirm” option.

Enter the code

Upon successful redemption, the rewards will be sent to the players via the in-game mail section within a period of 24 hours.

Errors

It is important to note that the codes in Free Fire only work for a given duration of time. After that period, users will encounter an error, which cannot be rectified. Also, a given code only works in a specific region, so players from other regions won't be able to use it.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

Also read: Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) vs Munna Bhai Gaming: Who has better Free Fire stats in May 2021?