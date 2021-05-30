How to use Garena Free Fire redeem codes on official rewards redemption website for free Maro character fragments and more rewards

In terms of introducing new content like skins, bundles, and more, Garena rarely disappoints Free Fire players. Users are attracted to these items because they are visually appealing.

While there are many ways to acquire them, redeem codes are a prominent alternative because they allow users to win items for free.

Here's how players can use the Free Fire redeem code to obtain exclusive rewards, including Maro character fragments, backpack skin, and more

Also read: NayanAsin's (Assassins Army) Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021

A guide for using Free Fire redeem to obtain exclusive rewards

Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments

FF8MBDXPVCB1: Shuffling emote and 10x Magic Cube Fragments (Indonesia server only)

Musical Monkey Backpack

HAPPYBDAYMR1: Musical Monkey Backpack, Diamond Royale Voucher, and Maro Fragments (Middle East server only)

It is essential to emphasize that the code will only work on the given servers only.

Most of the Free Fire redeem codes are meant to be used from its rewards redemption website. Here is the procedure for using them:

Step 1: Using the link provided above, players must visit the website.

The first step on the list to log in through the platform linked to the handle

Step 2: Subsequently, they are required to sign in to their Free Fire IDs through the platform they have linked to it.

This is compulsory as guest users won't be able to redeem the rewards and, as a result, must bind their account to one of the given options. This constitutes Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, and Huawei ID.

Paste the code of the specific region and press ok

Step 3: After they have logged in, paste the code meant for their server and tap confirm button.

Step 4: A pop-up will appear, providing users with the name of the rewards. Click ok. The items will be credited to the respective IDs within 24 hours. These can be claimed through the mail section.

Error faced during the redemption process means that the code cannot be used any further.

Also read: Slumber Queen’s Free Fire ID, K/D ratio, and stats in May 2021