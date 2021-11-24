How to use the Grappleshot in Halo Infinite?

Halo Infinite has a wide range of weapons and tools for players to use, allowing them to adopt unique playstyles.

One of the most popular tools is the Grappleshot, Halo Infinite’s very own grappling hook. Grappleshot in Halo Infinite provides players with a lot of options when it comes to outplaying opponents.

It can help players to get out of sticky situations and also launch a surprise attack on enemies. However, making efficient use of it will require both skill as well as split-second decision making.

A brief guide to using Halo Infinite’s Grappleshot

Grappleshot in Halo Infinite is one of the most unique tools available to players. However, it is not something that can be equipped from the get go.

Halo Infinite, being an arena shooter, believes in spawning players with the exact set of equipment. This includes a primary rifle, a secondary weapon and two grenades. Every other piece of equipment is scattered across the map in various locations.

The same goes for Grappleshot, which spawns from time to time on the map. It is random and there are other tools such as overshield that might spawn as well. If Grappleshot spawns then players will most likely need to defend that position.

This is because both the enemies as well as the allies will be looking to grab it. However, once players are able to grab it from the spawn location, they can now use it however they feel like.

Firstly, it is important to keep in mind that the Grappleshot will only work when the player successfully attaches it to solid objects. If not, then it will just go to waste.

Secondly, players should always try to use it in a way where they can surprise the enemy. Jumping up and down platforms takes some time. But Grappleshot makes that task quicker.

It can help players flank an enemy in a game-mode like Capture the Flag. They can also use it to surprise attack a site in Domination, which the enemy might not be expecting.

Setting up a flank route definitely requires map knowledge. Therefore, learning the map well will help to use the Grappleshot more efficiently.

