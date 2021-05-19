How to use Indian Free Fire redeem codes on official rewards website

In Free Fire, players generally have to shell out diamonds if they wish to obtain exclusive in-game items. However, spending money on a game isn’t always a possible option for every player.

Redeem codes come to the rescue of such users as, upon successful redemption, they offer numerous free rewards. Periodically, they are released on the social media handles of the battle royale title by the developers.

A new Free Fire redeem code for the Indian region has recently been released. This article is a guide on how players can claim rewards using this new code.

How to use Indian Free Fire redeem codes

New code

Code: ESX24ADSGM4K

Rewards: Leap of Faith Surfboard, Water Fest, and Guitar Basher

Note: Only players on the Indian Server can utilize this code. Players from other countries will face this error:

“Failed to redeem. This code cannot be used in your region.”

All the redeem codes have to be used on the official “Rewards Redemption Site” of Garena Free Fire. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how players can utilize them:

Step 1: Players have to visit the Free Fire redemption site here.

Players have to login

Step 2: Upon reaching the webpage, users must log in via the platform they have their accounts linked with. The following options are available:

Facebook

Google

VK

Twitter

Apple ID

Huawei ID

Players that have guest accounts will not be able to use the redeem code. They should consider binding their accounts with any of the methods mentioned above.

Enter the code into the text field

Step 3: Next, they need to enter the redeem code into the text field and press the “Confirm” button.

The rewards will be sent to their Free Fire account within 24 hours. Players can collect them via the in-game mail section.

Also, it is worth noting that the redeem code has an expiry, and post that, users will encounter an error.

Note: This article is for beginners. While these steps may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these “newbie” tips and tricks.

