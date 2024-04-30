How to use Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale

Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale is a powerful aerial unit that deals lethal single-target damage. Its breath of fire grows more intense with time, and it is especially adept at destroying enemies with high hitpoints, such as siege machines and tanks. Being proficient in its mechanics and strategic application is essential to winning the arena.

This guide will detail the best placement, timing, and support strategies to make the most out of the Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale.

Best tips to master Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale

1) Understanding mechanics and interactions

Official game poster (Image via Supercell)

Dealing enormous damage to high hitpoint units, especially tanks like the Giant, Golem, or Royal Giant, is the main purpose of the Inferno Dragon. Being locked onto a target enhances its damage output over time, making it quite effective against tanks and high-hitpoint soldiers. However, being a single target makes it susceptible to swarms and diversion strategies.

Placement: Use the Inferno Dragon wisely, positioning it to hit high hitpoint units while keeping it out of the way of hostile forces that might divert it. While it increases in damage, shield yourself by positioning it behind your tank or close to your Crown Towers in Clash Royale.

Timing: When deploying the Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale, take your time. To get the most out of it, wait to deploy it until the other team commits a high hitpoint unit. Refrain from deploying it too soon if there's a chance enemy forces will overwhelm it before it can do more harm.

2) Support and defense

Support and defense (Image via Supercell)

Although the Clash Royale's Inferno Dragon is quite good against tanks, it needs assistance to deal with swarms and flying troops. Use it in conjunction with splash-damage spells or troops to neutralize enemy swarms and defend against aerial attacks.

Support soldiers: While the Inferno Dragon is effective against high-hitpoint targets, troops such as the Baby Dragon, Electro Dragon, or Wizard can clear swarms and divert enemy forces with splash-damage support.

Defensive spells: The Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale can maintain uninterrupted focus on its main target if assisted by spells like Zap, Log, or Arrows to clear up swarms or reset enemy soldiers' targeting.

Also read: How to use Zap in Clash Royale

3) Counter-push and offensive pressure

Counter-push (Image via Supercell)

The Inferno Dragon in Clash Royale can quickly destroy tanks, making counter pushes and offensive pressure possible. Use the elixir advantage by counterattacking and bringing in reinforcements to repel a tank advance.

Counter-push: Place supporting forces behind the opposing tank to launch a powerful counterattack once the Inferno Dragon has destroyed it. Troops such as Hog Rider, Miner, or Balloon can put pressure on the opponent's Crown Towers by utilizing the Inferno Dragon as a distraction.

Offensive pressure: Put pressure on the opposing team's towers using the Inferno Dragon's threat. Combine it with additional offensive threats to prevent the opposition from accumulating elixir by forcing them to use it defensively and preventing a big push in Clash Royale.

