How to use Knight in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is an online mobile game where players fight using cards in 1v1 and 2v2 battles. These cards are combined to create an ideal 8-cards deck, which involves understanding cards and troops.

One such card, which can be used in many attack strategies and decks, is Knight. Players should use it to win battles. This article will discuss "Knight" in Clash Royale and various ways to use it.

Knight Card in Clash Royale: How to unlock and usage

Knight cards are one of the first cards players get when completing the in-game training. It is a single-target melee troop with moderate hitpoints and damage that only assaults ground troops. The in-game description of the Knight card is as follows:

"A tough melee fighter. The Barbarian's handsome, cultured cousin. Rumor has it that he was knighted based on the sheer awesomeness of his mustache alone."

Knight has a superb statline to his cost, with high health and the ability to survive a single hit from all damaging spells at equal levels. It can protect weaker troops on defense, such as Musketeers or Electro Dragons, by acting as a support troop.

As it is a common card, players can easily unlock the Knight card using any of the following ways:

By opening chests

Through shop offers and quests

Exchange cards using trade tokens

Obtain using clan donations

Knight is one of the best cards in the game, which can max be upgraded to level 14, where it deals damage of 267 and has 2206 hitpoints. It costs 3 Elixir and 1 second deployment time to deploy the Knight card. It has a hit speed of 1.3 seconds and covers a range of 1.2 tiles.

Use Knight card in multiplayer battles

Knight can be used in a variety of 8-cards decks and attack strategies. The following are the various ways to use Knight in Clash Royale:

The Knight and the Electro Wizard are a good match since the Electro Wizard can stun and reset enemies, causing them to re-target the Knight.

It has an excellent blend with Goblin Barrel decks in particular. Because of its low cost and high hitpoints, it may easily be used to assault the Goblin Barrel, making the Goblins much more difficult to knock down with towers.

If the Knight is coupled with fast-moving units such as a Hog Rider or Wall Breakers, it will be propelled closer to the Princess Tower for extra damage, allowing it to assault the defending unit sooner.

Finally, Knight is undoubtedly one of the best ground troops in Clash Royale as it has high hitpoints and deals a lot of damage. Players should use it to stop the enemy's push and win multiplayer battles.

