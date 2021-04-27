How to use latest Free Fire redeem codes on rewards redemption site for OB27 version

Free Fire offers various in-game items, including costumes, characters, and more. Redeem codes are one of the best ways for players to procure such items with the least effort. Such codes are released by the developers quite frequently on their social media handles and via live streams.

Redeem codes can be utilized on the official rewards redemption site for Free Fire. This article provides players with a step-by-step guide to use the latest codes.

How to use the latest Free Fire redeem codes on rewards redemption site for the OB27 version

Latest codes

The rewards for this code

H28UZG5ATK2R

Rewards: Luqueta character, Top Pastry Chef (Head), Time Travellers Weapon Loot Crate, 3x Diamond Royale Voucher, Double EXP Card (3d).

U8S47JGJH5MG

Rewards: FFWC Backpack, Kitty pet, Bolt parachute, Double Gold Card, Double EXP Card

VNY3MQWNKEGU

Note: The codes provided above are only to be used by players on the Europe server. This means players from other servers will not be able to use them to claim rewards.

Steps to use redeem codes in Free Fire

Players can follow these steps to use these redeem code in the rewards redemption site:

Step 1: First, they have to visit the official website here.

Step 2: Users must log in to their Free Fire accounts using one of these methods: Facebook, Google, VK, Twitter, Apple ID, or Huawei ID.

Players have to log in

It is crucial to note that guest users will not be able to use these redeem codes and that they would have to bind their accounts to any of the methods mentioned above.

Step 3: They may enter the redeem code in the text field and tap on the ‘Confirm’ button.

After a successful redemption, the rewards will be credited to the players’ accounts within 24 hours.

Codes generally only function for a specific duration of time. After its validity, players will not be able to collect the rewards and will encounter the following error"

“Failed to redeem. The code is invalid or redeem.”

