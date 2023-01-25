Forspoken is the latest entry from publisher Square Enix. Set as an action adventure title, players assume the role of Frey Holland, a New Yorker magically transported to the world of Athia, where she must discover her powers and destiny as the world’s savior.

The world of Forspoken gifts Faye with magical powers for combat and traversal. Players can also level up and progress through quests in true RPG fashion, in a narrative-driven adventure.

One of the several abilities gifted to Frey is Conflagration, which will be the topic of discussion in this article.

Note: Minor gameplay spoilers for Forspoken will follow.

Conflagration is one of the most powerful area of effect spells in Forspoken

Conflagration is one of several offensive abilities Faye can use. Using it is a simple process, but requires players to equip the spell:

This particular spell is usually attached to the right of the magic triangle on the HUD in-game.

Make sure to equip the spell on the magic triangle (Image via YouTube/AK STYLE GAMER)

Make sure to charge up the magic triangle using both offensive and defensive abilities.

Once the triangle is full, press the L2 and R2 buttons simultaneously to unleash the wrath of Conflagration upon enemies.

Conflagration in effect (Image via YouTube/AK STYLE GAMER)

The spell detonates in the area in front of Faye, so make sure to face enemies before casting it.

Conflagration can be further upgraded for more dramatic effects and increased damage.

What can Conflagration do?

Conflagration is a Red Magic spell, one of the four types of magic-based spells in the game. This Fire spell releases a surge of magma from the ground at foes, dealing massive damage.

Conflagration can be further improved upon via upgrades (Image via YouTube/AK STYLE GAMER)

While the damage dealt by it is decent at starting levels, Conflagration can be upgraded to a maximum of three levels.

The maxed version of this spell can deal insane amounts of damage and is a solid pick overall. Furthermore, the magma left behind after the spell expires deals extra damage for a brief period of time.

More about Forspoken

Forspoken is described as a “Narrative driven adventure” by director Takeshi Aramaki, focusing on fluid combat and traversal set against the story's backdrop. Players can explore all parts of the open world map at any time in the game.

Defeating enemies rewards Frey with experience points that can be spent on a skill tree system to upgrade her abilities and base stats. Players can also craft new items and upgrade their equipment, such as the cloak and nails, to unlock new powers.

The title follows Frey Holland, an average New Yorker who is whisked away to the wondrous land of Athia. There, she discovers her newfound powers, journeying across the world to survive and find a way back home.

The reluctant hero must also find a way to free Athia from the grasp of the tyrannical Tantas, corrupted by the onset of the Bleak.

Forspoken was developed by Luminous Productions and released for PC and PlayStation 5 on January 24, 2023.

