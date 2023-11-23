Genshin Impact's 4.2 update introduced a new item to the game called Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystal. Travelers can obtain it by defeating the two local legends from Morte Region, namely Mageblade Corrouge and the Chassanion. These crystals are drops from these boss monsters and can be obtained from each of them once per server reset.

Players might be curious about what to do with this item once they obtain it. This article will guide players on how to use Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystal in Genshin Impact to obtain 20,000 Mora.

Genshin Impact guide to use Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystal

Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystals are enemy drops that can be obtained by defeating two new local legends in Genshin Impact. These elusive items can be exchanged with an NPC for 20,000 Mora. Doing so multiple times will also reward players with an achievement.

How to obtain Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystals

Mageblade Corrouge and the Chassanion as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can obtain Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystals by defeating the following Fontaine local legends:

Mageblade Corrouge

The Chassanion

Both of these monsters can be found in the Morte Region and Erinnyes Forest, introduced in version 4.2 of the game. Players can challenge the Mageblade Corrouge after completing the Wild Fairy of Erinnyes quest, while taking on the Chassanion will require them to undertake The Search in the Algae Sea quest first. These local legends can be challenged once per day in order to obtain a crystal.

It is important to note that Travelers can only have one Mysterios Xenochromatic Crystal from each boss in their inventory. Therefore, if they want to obtain another, they will first be required to sell the one they have.

Where to use Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystal

Pitot's location east of Foggy Forest Path (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can sell Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystals to an NPC called Pitot, who is the helmsman of the Rusty Rudder. He is located eastwards from the Foggy Forest Path Teleport Waypoint, as shown on the map above.

How to use Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystal (Image via HoYoverse)

After visiting the NPC, players must interact with Pitot and select the "About Mysterious Xenochromatc Crystals..." prompt to trigger the exchange. He will pay 20,000 Mora per crystal.

Exchanging three crystals using this method will also reward players with an exclusive achievement called "A World Yet to Be Disenchanted."

