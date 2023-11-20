How to defeat Chassanion in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's Fontaine region hosts a new group of enemies dubbed "Local Legends." There are 16 of these boss monsters available as of version 4.2, and Chassanion is one of the latest introductions. Players can find this octopus-like monster underwater inside the Tower of Ipsissimus. After defeating it, they will be rewarded an achievement and a Precious Chest.

Note that you will need to complete The Search in the Algae Sea quest before taking on Chassanion. The local legend can be found at the bottom-most floor of the tower.

This article will guide you on how to find and defeat Chassanion in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Chassanion guide: How to defeat the local legend

Chassanion is a new local legend introduced in Genshin Impact's 4.2 update and can be found on the bottom floor of the Tower of Ipsissimus after completing The Search in the Algae Sea quest. You can engage with the boss monster to obtain an achievement and exciting rewards.

Location of Chassanion in Genshin Impact

Chassanion location (image via HoYoverse)

Travelers hoping to challenge the local legend can reach the underwater location using the Teleport Waypoint near the Tower of Ipsissimus, shown above. From there, you can dive underwater to access the lower floor.

How to reach Chassanion (Image via HoYoverse)

Upon reaching the floor, you must get inside the chamber at the center and select the "Enter" prompt to reach the floor below.

Upon reaching the location, take the door ahead towards the passage. From here, follow the staircase downwards to reach the bottom-most floor, where Chassanion is awaiting your challenge.

Tips to defeat local legend Chassanion

Xenochromatic Ball Octopus (Image via HoYoverse)

In order to defeat Chassanion, you will first need to borrow the abilities of Xenochromatic Ball Octopus. You can find one nearby and hold your normal attack button to target its ability.

How to defeat Chassanion (Image via HoYoverse)

The local legend will attack with bubbles that follow you and explode upon contact. It is recommended to use the ability of the Ball Octopus to push the bubbles towards the monster.

Hitting Chassanion with its own bubbles is the key to victory. Repeating the process a few times should solidify your win over this enemy.

Achievements and rewards for defeating Chassanion

Rewards for defeating local legend (Image via HoYoverse)

After defeating the local legend, you will obtain an achievement named "Chassanion" that will reward you with five Primogems.

Additionally, you will receive one Mysterious Xenochromatic Crystal and a Precious Chest.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.