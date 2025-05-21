Planetary Defense Cannons in Helldivers 2 are a major part of the Destroy Overships mission type, now appearing across Mega Cities during the Illuminate invasion. These cannons can be aimed and fired manually, making them the most hands-on objective added to the game. You won’t get by just holding a button like in other missions.

There’s a process to follow, and if you’re not familiar with how it works, here is a guide for activating Planetary Defense Cannons in Helldivers 2.

Steps to initiate Planetary Defense Cannons in Helldivers 2

Planetary Defense Cannons in Helldivers 2 (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Find the launch codes

Before you can use the cannon, your squad needs to collect launch codes. These are typically found at marked terminals scattered throughout the city, and you need to complete a few objectives. Expect resistance — illuminate fires back and forth, so be well prepared. Once you have the codes, proceed to the cannon's location.

Locate and deploy the Cannon

The Planetary Defense Cannons in Helldivers 2 are hidden underground. They’re typically located in like, under playgrounds. Once you’re at the site, use the launch codes at the nearby terminal to raise the cannon.

As soon as you activate it, the cannon will slowly rise from the ground. Be ready, as enemies will likely try to stop you during this process.

Manually adjust the Cannon

After the cannon is fully deployed, don’t just rush to fire it. At the base, you’ll see a couple of valves. One controls the cannon’s horizontal movement, and the other adjusts the angle of the barrel. Use both to aim the cannon directly at the Illuminate Overship flying in the sky.

Take your time here. If the cannon isn’t lined up properly, your shot might miss or just glance off the ship’s shield.

Fire and finish the mission

Deliver the payload (Image via PlayStation Publishing LLC)

Once aimed, go back to the terminal and press the fire button. The canon in Helldivers 2 will begin a countdown and then fire a round at the Overship.

The Overship takes multiple hits:

First hit: weakens the shield

weakens the shield Second hit: disables the shield

disables the shield Third hit: destroys it completely

You can fire as many times as needed — there’s no need to reload or bring any extra ammo. Just keep firing until the Overship crashes.

Bonus use: Targeting Leviathans

While the cannon’s main use is to destroy Overships, it can be aimed at other large targets like Leviathans. It’s not the easiest thing to pull off, especially if you're alone, but it’s possible if you’re working as a team.

